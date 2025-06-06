6 songs with a connection to Glasgow you didn't know about

1 . Fairytale of New York - The Pogues

Glasgow has a special place in Pogues history as they performed Fairytale of New York for the first time live in the city. Shane MacGowan had managed to persuade Kirsty MacColl to join him and the band on stage in 1987 for a duet in Glasgow even though the singer had not sung live for years with a piece of musical history being created in front of a few thousand in the audience that night. | Getty Images