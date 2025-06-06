6 songs with a connection to Glasgow you didn't know about

Glasgow has been namechecked in plenty of tunes with the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen and The Snuts having songs named after the city.
We wanted to take a bit of a deeper dive today and take a look at the songs you might of not known had a connection to Glasgow.
Here are six songs with a connection to Glasgow you didn't know about
1. Fairytale of New York - The Pogues
Glasgow has a special place in Pogues history as they performed Fairytale of New York for the first time live in the city. Shane MacGowan had managed to persuade Kirsty MacColl to join him and the band on stage in 1987 for a duet in Glasgow even though the singer had not sung live for years with a piece of musical history being created in front of a few thousand in the audience that night. | Getty Images
2. Woke Up This Morning - Alabama 3
Many people will know "Woke Up This Morning" as the opening theme music of The Sopranos. The song is co-written by Piers Marsh, Simon Edwards, Possilpark-born Jake Black, and Rob Spragg. | Getty Images
3. Super Trouper - ABBA
A well-known ABBA hit that is known across the world that mentions Glasgow in the second verse of the song. | Getty Images
4. Helen Wheels - Wings
The song was only released as a single in the UK by Wings and was named after Paul and Linda McCartney’s Land Rover with the track starting in Glasgow before heading south. | Getty Images
