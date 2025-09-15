It’s set to be a busy end to 2025 as plenty of huge musicians and bands are to perform in Glasgow’s East End at the world famous Barrowland Ballroom.

We’ve already been treated to gigs from at the Barrowlands this year with there being even more to look forward to.

Here are X of the biggest and best bands and musicians playing at the Barrowland Ballroom before the end of 2025.

1 . The Mary Wallopers The Mary Wallopers will become the first band to perform five consecutive nights at the Barrowland Ballroom when they take to the stage between 17-21 December. | Getty Images

2 . Gun Gun will be performing at the Barrowlands on Saturday 13 December and will be joined by special guests. | Gun

3 . Cast Fresh off the back of supporting Oasis, Cast will return to the Barrowland Ballroom for the first time since 1997 to celebrate 30 years of All Change. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4 . Del Amitri Del Amitri return to the Barrowland Ballroom on Tuesday 23 December for a special Christmas show. Photo: -