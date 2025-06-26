8 famous bands and musicians talk about their favourite Glasgow music

3 . Robert Smith - Alex Harvey

In an interview with The Guardian, The Cure's Robert Smith said: “Alex Harvey was the physical manifestation of what I thought I could be. I was 14 when I first went to see him, and then I followed him around to all the shows. He never really got anywhere, even though he had something so magical when he performed – he had the persona of a victim, and you just sided with him against all that was going wrong. I would have died to have had Alex Harvey as an uncle.” | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images