8 famous bands and musicians talk about their favourite Glasgow music

Glasgow bands and musicians have had a huge impact on a number of bands and artists.
Some have inspired multi-million selling bands out of Las Vegas, whilst others inspire have even made bands want to collaborate with them.
Here are eight famous bands and musicians speaking about their favourite Glasgow music.
1. Paul McCartney - Texas
Beatle Paul McCartney and Sharleen Spiteri have been friends for a number of years with Texas supporting Macca and his huge Hampden gig in 2010. | Sharleen Spiteri | Instagram
2. Matty Healy - The Blue Nile
The 1975's Matty Healy is known to be a huge fan of The Blue Nile. In an interview with Vulture in 2016, Healy admitted that 'Hats' was one of his favourite albums of the 1980s and said that the band were ""my favourite band of all time... Musically, they’ve inspired me so much." | Getty Images for iHeartRadio
3. Robert Smith - Alex Harvey
In an interview with The Guardian, The Cure's Robert Smith said: “Alex Harvey was the physical manifestation of what I thought I could be. I was 14 when I first went to see him, and then I followed him around to all the shows. He never really got anywhere, even though he had something so magical when he performed – he had the persona of a victim, and you just sided with him against all that was going wrong. I would have died to have had Alex Harvey as an uncle.” | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
4. Brandon Flowers - Travis
Fran Healy recently opened up on the relationship between Travis and The Killers in an interview with Radio X saying: "Brandon told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to. A lot of bands happened after that gig, and The Killers were one of those bands. Brandon was saying, when The Killers first started rehearsing they covered our song, Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way....” | www.chrisphelps.com
