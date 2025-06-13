8 legendary gigs in Glasgow I wish I could've seen live including The Beatles & Oasis

4 . David Bowie - Green's Playhouse (18 May 1973)

One of David Bowie's most famous gigs in Glasgow came back in May 1973 when he performed two sets at Green's Playhouse. In an interview with the Daily Record, drummer Woody Woodmansey said: "That was a great gig. I totally remember it, mainly because it had the reputation of being the place where if they like you, they love you and you will have a great night. If they don't, get out of town quick, basically. We probably weren't that confident playing Glasgow but it went down really well."