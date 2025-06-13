8 legendary gigs in Glasgow I wish I could've seen live including The Beatles & Oasis

There are some gigs in Glasgow that are considered to be legendary dates in the city’s calendar with huge moments happening in both big and small Glasgow venues.
Huge names have taken to the stage in Glasgow over the years but there are some gigs that really standout. We wish we could of been a part of music history or experience the roar of the crowd at these notable Glasgow concerts for different reasons.
Here are eight gigs in Glasgow I wish I could travel back in time to.
1. The Beatles - Odeon Cinema (3 December 1965)
The Beatles’ only UK tour of 1965 was also their final one as a group and began with two gigs at the Odeon Cinema. | Allan Milligan
2. Prince - The Garage (15 March 1995)
One of the most memorable gigs at The Garage occurred on 15 March 1995 when Prince headed to Sauchiehall Street after playing at the SECC on his 'The Ultimate Live Experience' tour. He played ten songs on the night which included "Race", "Funky Design" and "The Ride". | The Garage
3. Oasis - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut (31 May 1993)
This was by no means Oasis' best gig in Glasgow but it is an important date in music history. The band performed four songs, and caught the attention of Alan McGee. | Getty Images
4. David Bowie - Green's Playhouse (18 May 1973)
One of David Bowie's most famous gigs in Glasgow came back in May 1973 when he performed two sets at Green's Playhouse. In an interview with the Daily Record, drummer Woody Woodmansey said: “That was a great gig. I totally remember it, mainly because it had the reputation of being the place where if they like you, they love you and you will have a great night. If they don’t, get out of town quick, basically. We probably weren’t that confident playing Glasgow but it went down really well.” Photo: Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.