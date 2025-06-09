Lost Glasgow Venues: 8 lost Glasgow gig venues we wish we still had in 2025

Glaswegians have always taken their music seriously with millions of people having attended gigs in the city over the decades.
The likes of the Barrowland Ballroom and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut have become notable venues in the city but along the way, we have had to say goodbye to some of Glasgow's best loved venues.
You can no longer hear live music in the venues where The Beatles played Glasgow or experience the legendary Glasgow Apollo where many top bands played but they will always be fondly remembered.
Scottish music journalist Billy Sloan attended many gigs at The Apollo and Green's Playhouse over the years and shared with us some of his memories, he recalls: “I had so many fantastic times there and so many great experiences there meeting and seeing bands and just being part of that whole Apollo audience. It was a bit like that song New York, New York, “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”
"The Apollo crowd and audience really knew their music and they could spot a fake a mile away. If you could cut it on that fifteen-foot high stage, you could cut it anywhere and that’s why it was such a magical special place.”
Here are eight gig venues in Glasgow we wish we could still visit for a gig today.
