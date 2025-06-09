Lost Glasgow Venues: 8 lost Glasgow gig venues we wish we still had in 2025

Glaswegians have always taken their music seriously with millions of people having attended gigs in the city over the decades.

The likes of the Barrowland Ballroom and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut have become notable venues in the city but along the way, we have had to say goodbye to some of Glasgow's best loved venues.

You can no longer hear live music in the venues where The Beatles played Glasgow or experience the legendary Glasgow Apollo where many top bands played but they will always be fondly remembered.

Scottish music journalist Billy Sloan attended many gigs at The Apollo and Green's Playhouse over the years and shared with us some of his memories, he recalls: “I had so many fantastic times there and so many great experiences there meeting and seeing bands and just being part of that whole Apollo audience. It was a bit like that song New York, New York, “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”

"The Apollo crowd and audience really knew their music and they could spot a fake a mile away. If you could cut it on that fifteen-foot high stage, you could cut it anywhere and that’s why it was such a magical special place.”

Here are eight gig venues in Glasgow we wish we could still visit for a gig today.

1 . The Apollo The most missed Glasgow venue is undoubtedly The Apollo on Renfield Street which was also known as Green's Playhouse until September 1973. It closed down in June 1985 and was the city's leading music venue with T-Rex pictured here live on stage in 1974. | Getty Images

2 . Tiffany's Tiffany's on Sauchiehall Street was the venue for some of the biggest bands like U2 and The Specials in its day. We would of loved to have went to a gig here. | Urban Glasgow

3 . Strathclyde Students' Union During the seventies The Union was extended across 10 levels and quickly became the ideal music venue with many huge names performing on the stage such as Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Blondie. The building on John Street closed its doors in August 2021 | Supplied

4 . The Odeon Theatre The former Odeon on Renfield Street played host to may famous names such as The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Jimi Hendrix Experience back in the sixties. We would of loved to have heard the roar of the crowd here. Here are The Beatles pictured at The Odeon in 1965. | Allan Milligan