It’s set to be a busy end to 2025 as plenty of huge musicians and bands are to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

We’ve already been treated to gigs from Billie Eilish, Kylie Minogue and Sabrina Carpenter at the OVO Hydro this year with there being even more to look forward to.

Here are nine of the biggest bands and musicians playing at the OVO Hydro before the end of 2025.

1 . Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi will perform two nights at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September. It will be the first time he has performed at the venue in over two years. | Getty Images

2 . Stereophonics Stereophonics return to Glasgow for the second time this year after a huge outdoor gig at Bellahouston Park. They will perform at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 10 December. | Sarah Louise Bennett/Isle of Wight Festival/PA Wire

3 . Amy Macdonald Scottish favourite Amy Macdonald will play two nights at the OVO Hydro on 11 and 12 December. The shows mark Amy’s return to her home city’s biggest indoor venue after her triumphant sold-out debut there in March 2022. | PA