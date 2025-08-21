3 . Reflections Of My Life

Marmalade are a pop rock band originating from the East End of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as The Gaylords. Their greatest chart success was between 1968 and 1972, placing ten songs on the UK Singles Chart, and many overseas territories, including international hits "Reflections Of My Life", which reached No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 3 on the UK chart in January 1970, and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da", which topped the UK chart in January 1969, the group becoming the first-ever Scottish band to top that chart | Contributed