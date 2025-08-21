The 1970s was a defining decade for music in Glasgow as people flocked to gigs at Green’s Playhouse which was rebranded as The Apollo in 1973.
Some of the greatest Glasgow bands and musicians emerged during the era , producing hits that people rushed out to buy from their local record shops.
Here are nine of the best Glasgow songs released during the 1970s.
1. The Faith Healer
Alex Harvey formed the Sensational Alex Harvey Band in Glasgow in 1972 with Zal Cleminson, Chris Glen, and cousins Hugh and Ted McKenna. The band made Glasgow's legendary Apollo their own having first appeared at the venue in February 1973 when it was called Green's Playhouse as the support for Mott the Hoople. The Faith Healer appeared on their second album 'Next' the same year. | Getty Images
2. Darlin'
Born in Bridgeton, Glasgow, singer-songwriter Frankie Miller signed a solo record deal with Chrysalis Records in 1972 before releasing his debut album 'Once in a Blue Moon' the following year. Darlin' was released in 1979 and featured on the album 'A Perfect Fit'. | Getty Images
3. Reflections Of My Life
Marmalade are a pop rock band originating from the East End of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as The Gaylords. Their greatest chart success was between 1968 and 1972, placing ten songs on the UK Singles Chart, and many overseas territories, including international hits "Reflections Of My Life", which reached No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 3 on the UK chart in January 1970, and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da", which topped the UK chart in January 1969, the group becoming the first-ever Scottish band to top that chart | Contributed
4. Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Middle of the Road were founded in Glasgow in April 1970 by Sally Carr, drummer Ken Andrew, guitarist Ian McCredie and his bassist brother Eric McCredie. The band shot to the top of the UK singles charts in 1971 after they recorded Lally Scott’s "Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep". | Getty Images