September is set to be an exciting month for gigs in Glasgow as we begin to move into a busy autumn schedule.
Some huge names are once again returning to the city with great gigs going on at the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom and Theatre Royal.
Here are some of the best gigs you need to go to in Glasgow in September.
1. Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi will play two nights in Glasgow as part of his comeback tour this month, with shows at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 13 September and Sunday 14 September 14. | Getty Images
2. Edwyn Collins
The Testimonial Tour - A Last Lap Around The UK will see Edwyn & band play nine shows round the UK including a final performance in Glasgow at the Theatre Royal on Saturday 27 September. | BBC
3. Lisa O'Neill
Lisa O'Neill will perform two nights in Glasgow at Cottiers Theatre on Monday 22 September and Tuesday 23 September. | Supplied
4. Simply Red
Simply Red will perform at the OVO Hydro on Sunday 28 September on their 40th anniversary tour. Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades. | Getty Images