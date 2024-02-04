Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow has been a buzz for the past couple of weeks as acts from across the world have descended upon the city to perform in front of enthusiastic audiences at Celtic Connections.

Last night at King Tut's was no different as the legendary venue hosted 'After the Last Waltz' which starred the Stevie Agnew Band with special guests Kirsten Adamson and Pete Agnew of Nazareth, celebrating the legendary concert and much loved film from The Band.

The night had a mix of brilliant tunes that featured in the film as well as powerful Bob Dylan songs with one of the highlights of the evening being the performance of "Isis" off Bob Dylan's 1976 album Desire.

There was plenty of well-loved tunes performed on the night with the crowd enjoying hits such as "The Weight", "Up On Cripple Creek", "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and much more.