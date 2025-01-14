The year 1985 will fondly be remembered as a year of great music in Glasgow as some of the best Scottish albums of all time were released as well as bands releasing their debut material.

Plenty of great gigs were going on at the Barrowland Ballroom as The Pogues, New Order, Ramones, The Smiths and R.E.M headed to Glasgow’s East End. Glasgow said farewell to one of its best loved venues at The Style Council became the last ever band to perform at The Apollo on Renfield Street in June 1985.