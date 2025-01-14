The year 1985 will fondly be remembered as a year of great music in Glasgow as some of the best Scottish albums of all time were released as well as bands releasing their debut material.
Plenty of great gigs were going on at the Barrowland Ballroom as The Pogues, New Order, Ramones, The Smiths and R.E.M headed to Glasgow’s East End. Glasgow said farewell to one of its best loved venues at The Style Council became the last ever band to perform at The Apollo on Renfield Street in June 1985.
Here are six of the best albums by Glasgow bands and musicians from 1985.
1. Once Upon a Time - Simple Minds
Never mind Once Upon a Time being one of the best Glasgow albums released in 1985, it's one of the best Scottish albums of all-time. The album topped the UK album charts and featured the tracks "All the Things She Said", "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself". | Supplied
2. Psychocandy - The Jesus and Mary Chain
Another magnificent album that could of easily topped our list is Psychocandy which was the debut studio album from the Jesus and Mary Chain. The album which was released in November 1985 included singles "Never Understand", "You Trip Me Up" and "Just Like Honey". | The Jesus and Mary Chain
3. Easy Pieces - Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Lloyd Cole and the Commotions released their second studio album Easy Pieces in November 1985 on Polydor Records. The title of the album comes from the 1970 film Five Easy Pieces which features Jack Nicholson and Karen Black. Easy Pieces features the singles "Brand New Friend", "Lost Weekend" and "Cut Me Down". | Supplied
4. Del Amitri - Del Amitri
Del Amitri released their self titled debut album in May 1985. The album was recorded at Park Lane Studio in Glasgow's Southside. | Supplied
