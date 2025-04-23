Albums of Glasgow: 6 of the best-selling Glasgow albums of all-time

Glasgow has made a huge contribution to Scotland’s music scene and many artists and bands have gone on to have massive commercial success worldwide.
We wanted to take a look at the bands and musicians who have had notable album success. The second best-selling album of all-time (Back in Black) has roots in Glasgow’s East End as it’s where brothers Angus and Malcolm Young were born before they moved to Australia.
Here are six of the biggest selling Glasgow albums of all-time,
1. White on Blonde - Texas
Texas' fourth studio album 'White on Blonde' which was released in 1997 has sold in excess of four million copies worldwide. | Supplied
2. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand's debut studio album was released in February 2004 and has sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide. | Franz Ferdinand
3. The Man Who - Travis
Travis' second studio 'The Man Who' was released in May 1999 and has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide to date. | Travis
4. Screamadelica -Primal Scream
Primal Scream's third studio album 'Screamadelica' was released in September 1991 and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. | Primal Scream
