Albums of Glasgow: 6 of the best-selling Glasgow albums of all-time

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:06 BST

These are some of the biggest selling Glasgow albums of all-time

Glasgow has made a huge contribution to Scotland’s music scene and many artists and bands have gone on to have massive commercial success worldwide.

We wanted to take a look at the bands and musicians who have had notable album success. The second best-selling album of all-time (Back in Black) has roots in Glasgow’s East End as it’s where brothers Angus and Malcolm Young were born before they moved to Australia.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Here are six of the biggest selling Glasgow albums of all-time,

Texas' fourth studio album 'White on Blonde' which was released in 1997 has sold in excess of four million copies worldwide.

1. White on Blonde - Texas

Texas' fourth studio album 'White on Blonde' which was released in 1997 has sold in excess of four million copies worldwide. | Supplied

Franz Ferdinand's debut studio album was released in February 2004 and has sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide.

2. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand's debut studio album was released in February 2004 and has sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide. | Franz Ferdinand

Travis' second studio 'The Man Who' was released in May 1999 and has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide to date.

3. The Man Who - Travis

Travis' second studio 'The Man Who' was released in May 1999 and has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide to date. | Travis

Primal Scream's third studio album 'Screamadelica' was released in September 1991 and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

4. Screamadelica -Primal Scream

Primal Scream's third studio album 'Screamadelica' was released in September 1991 and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. | Primal Scream

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowAlbumsArtistsMusiciansScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice