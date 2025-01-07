Albums of Paisley: 6 of the best albums released by bands and musicians from Paisley

The Renfrewshire town of Paisley has made a significant contribution to the Scottish music scene.

The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.

If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Paisley, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!

Here are some of the best albums which have been released by bands and musicians from Paisley.

1 . City to City - Gerry Rafferty It's a hard choice between City to City and Night Owl. Both are utterly outstanding albums but City to City just edged Night Owl. The album includes "Baker Street" and "Right Down the Line". | Supplied

2 . These Streets - Paolo Nutini Paolo Nutini has released four albums to date. but his debut album 'These Streets' is still one of his finest to date. The album debuted and peaked at number three on the UK albums chart. | Supplied

3 . Stealers Wheel - Stealers Wheel Stealers Wheel released their self-titled debut album in November 1972. The album features their hit single "Stuck in the Middle with You" which charted at number eight in the UK charts. | Supplied

4 . Circus Maximus - Momus Another debut album which we wanted to feature on our list of Paisley albums is Circus Maximus which was released on Creation Records in January 1986. | Wiki Comms