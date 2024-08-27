Oasis in Glasgow: All 20 Oasis gigs in Glasgow ranked as the band get set to return

Although Oasis’ reunion gigs will not include any Glasgow concerts, we wanted to reminisce today about some of their legendary concerts in the city.

Everyone knows the story about the band being discovered by Alan McGee in King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut back in May 1993 but that isn’t the only defining moment for the band in Glasgow.

This is the city which the band chose to record their 10 Years Of Noise And Confusion tour and is one which Oasis will hopefully return to in the coming years.

We had a look through the archives at all the gigs which Oasis have played in Glasgow and picked out the memorable moments which fans who were lucky enough to be there might just remember.

1 . Barrowland Ballroom, October 13 & 14 2001 Oasis played the Barrowland Ballroom for two nights in October 2001 on their 10 Years Of Noise And Confusion tour. The gigs were filmed as the band performed a set of their classic tunes which re-captured the atmosphere and energy of their early gigs. Widely considered among their finest performances, and their best gigs in Glasgow. | Sky

2 . The Tramway, 7 April 1994 As part of Glasgow's Sound City event in 1994, Oasis supported label mates The Boo Radleys at The Tramway in Glasgow's Southside. After being introduced on stage by Jo Whiley, the band went straight into Shakermaker. | Getty Images

3 . The Plaza, 2 December 1993 The bands second gig in Glasgow came at The Plaza on Victoria Road back in December 1993 when they supported Saint Etienne. A Melody Maker review piece from gig written by Calvin Bush said: "They are frankly, incredible. They leave, I gasp and ache; the thought of having to wait a whole 10 days until they play here again." | Getty Images

4 . Gig on the Green, 26 August 2000 After a three year hiatus from playing in Glasgow, Oasis returned to the city to headline Gig on the Green during their Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants tour. | Contributed