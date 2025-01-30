Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A host of top 00s and dance acts are set to play Ayr’s Pavilion Festival - as it returns for its third year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend (Friday, 2 - Sunday, 4 May 2025), this year’s event marks a new milestone, expanding into a three-day extravaganza with the debut of Ayr Beach Live on Friday, headlined by legendary Britpop icons James alongside a host of celebrated 00s and new alt-rock acts.

The festival, which is curated and co-founded by hometown DJ Ewan McVicar, will expand to a three-day event for 2025. He’ll appear on the bill alongside Ben Hemsley, Swedish superstar DJ Seinfeld, DJ and presenter Annie Mac - who first chapioned McVicar back in 2021 when he released chart-topping hit Tell Me Something Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McVicar said: “It’s always been about bringing something different to Ayr; DJs and artists that would never make it to the west coast normally. We are an independent festival, so it’s about helping the town, supporting home-grown, grass-roots talent, and celebrating the community.”

Sunday will see a takeover by the much-loved STREETrave team, featuring the legendary Happy Mondays, STREETrave Classical with the awe-inspiring 35 piece symphonic orchestra and host of powerhouse talent like house legend Danny Rampling, beat godfather A Guy Called Gerald and Shades of Rhythm.

After last year’s debut, the Sub Club stage will once again bring the heat with legendary techno pioneer Robert Hood headlining, selectors Ogazón and Sub Club legendary residents Harri & Domenic, Telford and Stevie Cox. A platform for new talent, the Ten Tent will also return for 2025, with a programme of local artists, Dublin’s DART headlining and the Ten residents CAIRNS, ROOSE and DALE taking centre stage

Saul Davies from James said: “Scotland has always been amazing for our band. And we are honoured to be able to kick off our year of live shows with our first ever performance in Ayr! Can't wait, it's going to be magic! See you there!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Ryder from Happy Mondays said: “We’re buzzing to be heading to the Pavilion Festival in Ayr on the 4 May – it’s gonna be a top day, proper tunes, good vibes, and loads of happy faces.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, 31st January.