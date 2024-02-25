Glasgow has always been a music city, attracting some of the biggest touring artists to venues including the Barrowland Ballroom, SECC and The Apollo. Our own bands have made their name on the local music circuit before achieving global success. This gallery provides a snapshot of some music moments in Glasgow with bands and photographs of musicians who have performed here since the 1960s.
1. Franz Ferdinand
Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand - Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson - photographed in Glasgow in June 2003.
2. Travis
Travis, group portrait on Ashton Lane in 1997. Andy Dunlop, Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Neil Primrose.
3. Wet Wet Wet
Wet Wet Wet pictured walking along a street in Glasgow in 1987.
4. Rolling Stones
Portrait of members of British Rock group the Rolling Stones as they pose backstage, Glasgow, October 1963. The tour was their first in Scotland. Pictured are, from left, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman, Keith Richards, Brian Jones and Mick Jagger.