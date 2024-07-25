Bands of Glasgow: 9 of the all-time best Glasgow bands of the 2000s

Glasgow has always been an exciting place for music as the city has produced some of Scotland’s best known and most loved bands.

The music scene in Glasgow during the noughties was buzzing as many bands got together and started to play their very first gigs in venues around the city.

We’d also give a special mention to Bishopbriggs-born Amy Macdonald who released her debut album This Is the Life during the decade which reached number one in the UK album charts.

Here are the best bands to come out of Glasgow in the 200s.

1 . Franz Ferdinand Franz Ferdinand are arguably the finest band that Glasgow produced during the 2000s. The band came together in 2002 and they had their first big breakthrough success two years later after the release of their self-titled debut album which also included the hit "Take Me Out". | Getty Images

2 . The Fratellis The Fratellis were formed in Glasgow back in 2005 having taken their name from the criminal family in The Goonies. Members of the band had placed adverts in record stores around Glasgow and originally formed a four-piece outfit. They played their first show in March 2005 at O'Henry's bar on Drury Street. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

3 . Glasvegas Scottish indie rock band Glasvegas were formed by cousins James Allan and Rab Allan in the summer of 2003. They played many local gigs around the city in the early days and released their first single which was self-financed in May 2004. | Supplied

4 . Twin Atlantic Twin Atlantic were formed in Glasgow in 2006 as many of the members had previously played in other small bands around the city. They released their first single "Audience & Audio" in December 2007. | AFP via Getty Images