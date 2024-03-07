Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beloved Glaswegian indie-pop band Camera Obscura have released their new single, “We're Going to Make It in a Man's World,” the second track to be lifted from their first new album in over ten years, Look to the East, Look to the West, out May 3rd on Merge Records. The group, led by guitarist and vocalist Tracyanne Campbell, have reunited with Jari Haapalainen, producer of the band’s 2006 album Let’s Get Out of This Country and 2009’s My Maudlin Career, and crafted an album that simultaneously recalls why longtime fans have ferociously loved them for decades while also being their most sophisticated effort to date. “We’re Going to Make It in a Man’s World” was co-written with keyboardist Donna Maciocia for filmmaker Margaret Salmon’s 2021 film ‘Icarus (After Amelia)’ (Salmon, in turn, shot Look to the East, Look to the West’s cover photography featuring Fiona Morrison, who was on the cover of Camera Obscura’s debut, Biggest Bluest Hi-Fi). Ironic and sincere, the two navigate the reality of being women in the music industry, somehow floating over Tim Davidson’s pedal steel and Maciocia’s keys.

“This is a co-write with Donna, one of the first of many songs we have since written together,” says Campbell. “It is a bit tongue-in-cheek with a serious message at its core. As middle-aged women in the music industry, are we relevant? Who is interested in us? Where’s our place in an industry where women are so underrepresented?” The new single follows lead track “Big Love” which, with its “warm blanket of Nashville pedal steel and twinkling electric piano” (The New Cue) and “Tracyanne Campbell’s vocals as enchanting as ever" (Stereogum) sees Camera Obscura “back in fine form’ (New York Times). In May, Camera Obscura will embark on their first UK Tour in over a decade, with support from Liz Lawrence:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAMERA OBSCURA UK TOUR, MAY 2024 May 2 Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club SOLD OUT May 3 London, Rough Trade East, 4pm Live Performance NEW May 3 London, Rough Trade East, 7pm Live Performance + Signing SOLD OUT May 4 Leeds, Stylus May 6 Manchester, Academy 2 May 7 London, KOKO SOLD OUT May 9 Brighton, Concorde 2 May 10 Birmingham, O2 Academy2 May 11 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT