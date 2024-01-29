Belle & Sebastian will curate the city festivle with live music, DJs and street food. The line-up will include established and emerging talent, including Camera Obscura, CMAT and Bis with more acts to be announced. The Glasgow Weeekender will see the band takeover SWG3 for the latest incarnation of their Bowlie events series. The event will bear the hallmark of previous Belle & Sebastian curated festivals, including the original ‘The Bowlie Weekender’ when the band took over a Pontin’s Holiday park in Sussex in 1999. Since then the event has evolved and in most recent times the 2019 ‘Boaty Weekender’, saw the band curate their very first festival at sea, inviting thousands of fans to take to the Mediterranean for a four day music cruise. The Glasgow Weekender will be held throughout the various spaces of SWG3 including the outdoor stage in the Galvanizers Yard on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd August 2024. Belle & Sebastian will perform on both nights of the festival alongside a hand-picked lineup of established and emerging artists including Camera Obscura, CMAT, The Joy Hotel, and Bis. The band’s singer Stuart said “Belle & Sebastian are very much looking forward to hosting ‘The Glasgow Weekender’. We’ve been wanting to do a Glasgow event for quite a while, and SWG3 is a great venue. We’re going to have the run of the place for the whole weekend, great bands, great djs, great food and sundry ‘Bowlie’ type activities. It’s still in the middle of winter, but we’re glad we have something to look forward to, a sunny happening on the banks of the Clyde, see you there!" Fans should expect more than just a music festival – details of collaborations, exclusive merchandise and Bowlie surprises will be revealed ahead of The Glasgow Weekender. Fans can sign up for presale access here from 5pm on Monday 29th January until 9:55am on Friday 2nd February to secure their ticket before the general on sale starts at 10am on Friday 2nd February from gigsinscotland.com.