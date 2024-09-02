Belle & Sebastian's Glasgow in 11 pictures: The places that shaped and inspired the band

By Declan McConville

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:17 BST

Belle and Sebastian are one of Glasgow’s best known bands and there are many locations in the city which are connected to them. The band led by Stuart Murdoch were formed in the city in 1996.

You can see the influence which Glasgow has had on the band looking through their album covers and videos, and we wanted to take a look at the locations which are important to Belle and Sebastian.

Belle and Sebastian's debut album Tigermilk was released on Electric Honey Records, the label run by the students on Stow College’s music business course – one of whom was drummer Richard Colburn. Stow College has closed with the building now part of the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) campus.

Belle and Sebastian's debut album Tigermilk was released on Electric Honey Records, the label run by the students on Stow College’s music business course – one of whom was drummer Richard Colburn. Stow College has closed with the building now part of the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) campus. | Glasgow School of Art

The footbridge at Charing Cross features in the band’s Dog on Wheels video, which ends with lead singer Stuart Murdoch launching a toy parachute man into the air.

The footbridge at Charing Cross features in the band’s Dog on Wheels video, which ends with lead singer Stuart Murdoch launching a toy parachute man into the air. | Google Maps

Belle and Sebastian played the opening gig here for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. The video for Like Dylan in the Movies is set in Kelvingrove Park, as well as scenes from Stuart Murdoch’s film, God Help the Girl.

Belle and Sebastian played the opening gig here for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. The video for Like Dylan in the Movies is set in Kelvingrove Park, as well as scenes from Stuart Murdoch’s film, God Help the Girl. | Kelvingrove Bandstand

Stuart Murdoch and Stevie Jackson met here at the weekly open mic night when the place was called The Halt Bar. Stevie agreed to join the band as their guitarist (reluctantly) following the split of his band, The Moondials.

Stuart Murdoch and Stevie Jackson met here at the weekly open mic night when the place was called The Halt Bar. Stevie agreed to join the band as their guitarist (reluctantly) following the split of his band, The Moondials. | Finsbay Flatiron

