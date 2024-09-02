Belle and Sebastian are one of Glasgow’s best known bands and there are many locations in the city which are connected to them. The band led by Stuart Murdoch were formed in the city in 1996.

You can see the influence which Glasgow has had on the band looking through their album covers and videos, and we wanted to take a look at the locations which are important to Belle and Sebastian.

Here are 11 locations linked to Belle and Sebastian in Glasgow.

1 . Stow College Belle and Sebastian's debut album Tigermilk was released on Electric Honey Records, the label run by the students on Stow College’s music business course – one of whom was drummer Richard Colburn. Stow College has closed with the building now part of the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) campus. | Glasgow School of Art

2 . Charing Cross Pedestrian Bridge The footbridge at Charing Cross features in the band’s Dog on Wheels video, which ends with lead singer Stuart Murdoch launching a toy parachute man into the air. | Google Maps

3 . Kelvingrove Bandstand Belle and Sebastian played the opening gig here for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. The video for Like Dylan in the Movies is set in Kelvingrove Park, as well as scenes from Stuart Murdoch’s film, God Help the Girl. | Kelvingrove Bandstand