Best Music Venue in Glasgow: 9 of the best music venues in Glasgow for a gig in 2025

Glasgow is home to some of the UK’s most distinctive and well-known music venues and today we wanted to highlight some of our favourites.
There is also some great outdoor spots we love to head to whenever the sun is shining for a gig including Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Glasgow Green, Queen’s Park Arena and Bellahouston Park.
Here are nine of the best music venues you have to visit for a gig in Glasgow this year.
1. Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom is one of the most recognisable and distinctive music venues that is known the world over. Time Out recognised the Barrowland Ballroom as the best music venue in the UK, as chosen by British artists that have played there in 2024. The likes of David Bowie, Oasis and Bob Dylan have taken to the stage in Glasgow's East End. 244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT. | Glasgow Life
2. Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
One thing that always impresses us the most about Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is that there isn't a bad seat in the house. Whether you are sitting in row a of the stalls or away up the back of the venue, the sound is always perfect. It also has a great central location making it easy to get to. The Blue Nile were the first non-classical artists to play at the newly opened venue in September 1990. 2 Killermont Street, Glasgow G2 3NW. | Glasgow Life
3. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut is arguably one of Glasgow’s best known music venues having launched the careers of many huge bands and musicians including Oasis. The venue on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre has been at the forefront of the Scottish music scene for more than three decades and continues to be a strong part of the city’s musical heritage. 272A St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RL. | Ross Aitken
4. Saint Luke's
Saint Luke's has quickly became one of our favourite places to head to for a gig in Glasgow. The backdrop of the stage is absolutely stunning and you can always be sure to get a good view of the band or musician. The bar next door is also brilliant for food and drinks before a gig. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's
