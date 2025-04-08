Best Music Venue in Glasgow: 9 of the best music venues in Glasgow for a gig in 2025

2 . Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

One thing that always impresses us the most about Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is that there isn't a bad seat in the house. Whether you are sitting in row a of the stalls or away up the back of the venue, the sound is always perfect. It also has a great central location making it easy to get to. The Blue Nile were the first non-classical artists to play at the newly opened venue in September 1990. 2 Killermont Street, Glasgow G2 3NW. | Glasgow Life