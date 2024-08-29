Glasgow’s West End has had a huge impact on the Scottish music scene and many locations which have a proud history are still standing in the city.
So forget heading to London to walk across Abbey Road or standing outside Salford Lads Club for a photograph, these are the go to West End locations which have helped define the sound of the city.
From the place which produced “The sound of young Scotland” or where some of the city’s most famous bands used to rehearse - here are some of the West End locations you need to visit if you are a music fan.
