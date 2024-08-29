Best of Glasgow: 9 Glasgow West End locations which you have to visit if you are a music fan

Glasgow’s West End has had a huge impact on the Scottish music scene and many locations which have a proud history are still standing in the city.

So forget heading to London to walk across Abbey Road or standing outside Salford Lads Club for a photograph, these are the go to West End locations which have helped define the sound of the city.

From the place which produced “The sound of young Scotland” or where some of the city’s most famous bands used to rehearse - here are some of the West End locations you need to visit if you are a music fan.

1. Otago Street

If you fancy posing like Deacon Blue, head up the Park Garden steps to Park Street which is just off Park Circus. The band were pictured here for the cover of their second album When the World Knows Your Name which was released in April 1989. The album features tracks such as "Real Gone Kid", "Wages Day" and "Fergus Sings the Blues".

Although 185 West Princes Street not look to familiar, the address is synonymous with the Scottish music scene. There might not be a lot to see here but this was once the address of Alan Horne and Postcard Records. The label remains one of Scotland's most influential.

Clare Grogan was a waitress at the Spaghetti Factory in the West End – where Stravaigin is now – in 1980 when she was discovered by director Bill Forsyth, who cast her alongside members of the Glasgow Youth Theatre in Gregory’s Girl. Shortly afterwards, her band, Altered Images, signed a record deal for their debut LP, Happy Birthday.

