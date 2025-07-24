Biffy Clyro announce huge UK & Ireland tour in 2026 including Glasgow show

The band will return to Glasgow at the beginning of 2026 after an incredible headline performance at TRNSMT.

Following the exciting news of their upcoming album Futique, Biffy Clyro today announce a massive UK and Ireland headline arena tour for January 2026, including shows at P&J Live Aberdeen on 20th January and OVO Hydro Glasgow on 21st January.

Kicking off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 9 January, the tour will see the band bring their explosive live show to cities across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, before concluding with a triumphant hometown performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Joining them on the run will be special guests Soft Play and The Armed.

About the tour, the band said: ‘It’s f****** time… The Futique Tour 2026’

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the reveal that Futique - the band’s highly anticipated new album - will be released on 26 September 2025. The album features the powerful new single A Little Love, which debuted as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World.

Ticket pre-sales for all tour dates will begin on Tuesday 29 July at 10 AM local time, followed by general on-sale on Thursday 31 July at 10am local time.

Tickets for the Scottish shows will be available from gigsinscotland.com, with the rest of the tour available via LiveNation.co.uk.

Fans can access the artist pre-sale starting Tuesday 29 July at 10 AM local time by pre-ordering Futique at www.store.biffyclyro.com.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Thursday 31 July at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Biffy Clyro Tour January 2026

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom