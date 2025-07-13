From their latest single, ‘A Little Love’, to fan favourites ‘Mountain’ and ‘Space’, Biffy Clyro played a storming set on the Main Stage as the sun set over the city, with the crowd singing every word in return.

Closing the Smirnoff presents King Tut’s Stage, Underworld sent the crowd into a frenzy with a high-energy set, including the 90s anthem, ‘Born Slippy’.

Elsewhere, in The Hangout, Amy Macdonald wowed with a surprise performance. Following a day of speculation and anticipation, the Bishopbriggs-born singer-songwriter bounced on stage to cheers, sharing hits including ‘This Is the Life’ and debuting material from her new album, ‘Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?’.

Earlier in the day, facing the mid-afternoon heat, Norwegian electropop sensation Sigrid exclaimed, ‘I'm so hot!’ before asking a nearby steward to spray her with water from a hose. And Fontaines D.C raised the temperature with their unique swagger, singing to passionate fans, many of whom were wearing footie tops that are a homage to the band’s award-winning fourth album, Romance.Other scorching sets included:

James Marriott, who raised the roof with hits from his album, ‘Don’t Tell The Dog’, which recently hit number one in the UK album charts.

Irish-trio Amble, who impressed the crowd with covers of songs from Scottish icons Paolo Nutini and Rod Stewart, before airing some hits from their debut album Reverie.

Biig Piig’s distinctive soul-pop vibes connected with the crowd, HotWax stormed through confident, anthemic choruses, and Chloe Qisha’s impressive vocals left everyone buzzing.

On BBC Introducing, Vlure and Chloe Slater rocked out with infectious grooves, while The Guest List and Welly brought powerhouse vocals and head‑banging riffs. The Rooks and Fright Years smashed it with their edgy post‑punk anthems, and Alex Spencer opened the stage on a high with heartfelt, soaring melodies.

On the Radio 1 Dance Stage, Jaguar, Hayley Zalassi, Arielle Free, HANÀ, Dominique, and Eva kept the atmosphere throbbing with each DJ weaving epic dancefloor bangers that kept feet moving and spirits soaring until the very last beat.

TRNSMT’s final day today features headliners Snow Patrol, American pop sensation Gracie Abrams and the UK’s finest in JADE and Myles Smith.

Deputy Event Manager, Katt Lingard, said: "After a day of record highs, we want to remind everyone to stay safe in the sun ahead of TRNSMT's final day tomorrow. "We are encouraging fans to bring an empty, soft reusable water bottle (no hard plastic, glass, or metal) to refill at one of our many free drinking water stations onsite. "Those visiting Glasgow Green can also bring in their own sunscreen and visit welfare or help points for a top up.

"We’re also reminding people to dress for the weather ahead, with it being warmer during the day and cooler at night, take regular breaks, and have the best time as we close out TRNSMT 2025!"

A limited number of tickets are on sale at trnsmtfest.com

