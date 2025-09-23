Country megastar Keith Urban will headline day one of Country2Country in Glasgow next year - with a host of other top names also announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Top and Brooks & Dunn will round out the three headliners for the 2026 edition of C2C: Country to Country, which takes place between 13-15 March at the OVO Hydro, marking both act’s first UK appearances.

The festival, which rotates between Glasgow, London and Belfast throughout the weekend, will also welcome names such as Scotty McCreery and Waylon Wyatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event was a hit, with Grammy Award nominated and Billboard Music Awards winning star Shaboozey on the bill.

C2C 2026 line-up: Who is on the line up on each day so far?

Friday, March 13 Saturday, March 14 Sunday, March 15 Keith Urban Brooks & Dunn Zach Top Russell Dickerson Drake Milligan Scotty McCreery Tyler Braden Kameron Marlowe Artist TBC Alana Springsteen Ashley Cooke Waylon Wyatt Bayker Blankenship MacKenzie Carpenter Noeline Hofmann

When do C2C tickets go on sale?

Early bird tickets went on sale in March, however country fans can still pick up tickets through the general sale on Friday, 26 September at 10am. A number of outlets are taking part - including Gigs and Tours, AXS and Ticketmaster.

There is a limit of six tickets per person and household, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Zach Top is playing his first UK dates as part of C2C: 2026 | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Is there a C2C presale?

Yes, a number of presales are available for C2C. Here’s when they start and how you can get them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have purchased C2C tickets in the past, the C2C Past Booker Early Bird Presale starts from 10am on Wednesday, September 24. If you are eligible, you will receive an email with further information. The Belfast and London dates are also covered by this presale.

The OVO Presale begins on Thursday, September 25 and is open to OVO customers who have registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme.

Lastly, the Gigs in Scotland Presale is available to anyone who signs up on their website. It also runs from Thursday, September 25 at 10am.

How much do C2C tickets cost?

Prices vary throughout the weekend, and with which area of the OVO Hydro you buy them for. Standard day and weekend tickets cost:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3-day tickets: £160 to £419

Day tickets: £55.75, £91.50, £124.50 or £163 (seated)

However, a number of packages are also on offer. Including a “Kick up Your Heels” 1-Day VIP Package, priced at £245.50. You’ll get a limited edition C2C art print with a unique design for each day, a reusable C2C show bag that’s not available to buy at the event, a commemorative merchandise item as well as a top price reserved seated ticket.

But if you want to make sure you get premium reserved seating, you can pick up a “This Ain’t My First Rodeo” 1-Day VIP Package, which is £393.50. This also includes the same memorabilia as the “Kick up Your Heels” package.