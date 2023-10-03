Callum Beattie has added another date at the Barrowlands this December

The Scots singer admits he has been blown away by the massive demand for his shows so has had to add a third date.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum said: “I can’t believe we are doing three nights at the Barrowland at Christmas – it is genuinely beyond my wildest dreams. “Selling out the bandstand in the summer was crazy. Filling one night at the Barras was wild. When I heard the second one was gone, I wasn’t sure what to think.

“The guys at Regular and my manager Dave all think we can fill a third night. That just doesn’t compute for me at all. “I can’t thank the fans enough for making all my dreams come true this year – I’m so excited to end the year with you all at the Barras and I have amazing plans for 2024.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new date at the Barrowlands is December 21, with 19 and 20 now confirmed as sold out. Promoter Mark Mackie of Regular Music said: “We’re thrilled at being able to announce a third night at Barrowland for Callum this Christmas – what a perfect end to the year.

Most Popular

“There’s a real sense of a movement behind Callum and we are very happy to be working with one of Scotland’s most exciting artists.” Callum’s manager and close friend Dave Rogers admits the whole team have been taken by surprise at the response from the public.

Dave said: “Playing the Barrowland is a rite of passage for a Scottish artist, so to be able to do three nights is incomprehensible for all of us.”