Gigs in Glasgow: Calvin Harris announces huge Glasgow Hampden Park concert in 2026

Calvin Harris will make his return to Glasgow next summer in the Southside.

Global superstar, Calvin Harris has announced a massive summer stadium show at Hampden Park Stadium, on Saturday 1st August 2026 with special guests to be announced.

Producer, DJ and hitmaker Calvin Harris stands as the figurehead for modern dance music, having broken world records and dominated the charts. He has over 35 billion combined audio and video streams in his career history, making him one of the most viewed artists on YouTube.

Calvin has collaborated with global artists including Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, The Weeknd and Travis Scott to name a few. His work has garnered a number of top music awards and nominations, including 14x MTV VMA nominations and 2x wins, 5x Grammy nominations and a 2013 Grammy Award win in the Best Music Video category for “We Found Love”.

Fans signed up to Gigs in Scotland will have access to a presale from 10am on Wednesday 5th November before general on sale begins at 10am on Friday 7th November.