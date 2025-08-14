Can you really say you grew up in Glasgow in the 1980s if you don't know these 16 songs

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST

A definitive Glasgow soundtrack to growing up in the city during the 1980s.

The 1980s was a transformational period for music in Glasgow with huge bands and artists emerging from the city’s vibrant music scene.

Music journalist Billy Sloan who was covering the beat at the time encapsulates the scene perfectly saying: “There seemed to be a period in the early 80s, where it almost seemed if you were walking down Sauchiehall Street with a guitar case, some A&R guy was going to jump out of a shop door with a cheque book and go ‘sign here, how much do you want?’”

We put together a list of the definitive Glasgow soundtrack of the 1980s that you danced to and have happy memories of.

GlasgowWorld’s brilliant newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Wed-Fri - join now.

Here are 16 of the best songs written by Glasgow bands and musicians during the 1980s that you’ll know if you grew up in the city around that time.

There's no surprise to see "Dignity" by Deacon Blue featured on our list. This was the bands first official release and has become a Scottish anthem.

1. Dignity - Deacon Blue

There's no surprise to see "Dignity" by Deacon Blue featured on our list. This was the bands first official release and has become a Scottish anthem. | Supplied

"Tinseltown in the Rain" was released as the second single from The Blue Nile's 1984 debut album A Walk Across the Rooftops. The track perfectly encapsulates Glasgow.

2. Tinseltown in the Rain - The Blue Nile

"Tinseltown in the Rain" was released as the second single from The Blue Nile's 1984 debut album A Walk Across the Rooftops. The track perfectly encapsulates Glasgow. | Supplied

Plenty of our readers suggested Simple Minds tunes but unsurprisingly "Don't You (Forget About Me)" which was released in 1985 was the most popular.

3. Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds

Plenty of our readers suggested Simple Minds tunes but unsurprisingly "Don't You (Forget About Me)" which was released in 1985 was the most popular. | Getty Images

"The Honeythief" was released as a single in 1986 by Hipsway. The song's title was inspired by a 16th century painting, "Venus and Cupid, the Honey Thief", found in the Burrell Collection.

4. The Honeythief - Hipsway

"The Honeythief" was released as a single in 1986 by Hipsway. The song's title was inspired by a 16th century painting, "Venus and Cupid, the Honey Thief", found in the Burrell Collection. | Wiki Comms

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice