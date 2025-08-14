The 1980s was a transformational period for music in Glasgow with huge bands and artists emerging from the city’s vibrant music scene.

Music journalist Billy Sloan who was covering the beat at the time encapsulates the scene perfectly saying: “There seemed to be a period in the early 80s, where it almost seemed if you were walking down Sauchiehall Street with a guitar case, some A&R guy was going to jump out of a shop door with a cheque book and go ‘sign here, how much do you want?’”

We put together a list of the definitive Glasgow soundtrack of the 1980s that you danced to and have happy memories of.

Here are 16 of the best songs written by Glasgow bands and musicians during the 1980s that you’ll know if you grew up in the city around that time.

1 . Dignity - Deacon Blue There's no surprise to see "Dignity" by Deacon Blue featured on our list. This was the bands first official release and has become a Scottish anthem. | Supplied

2 . Tinseltown in the Rain - The Blue Nile "Tinseltown in the Rain" was released as the second single from The Blue Nile's 1984 debut album A Walk Across the Rooftops. The track perfectly encapsulates Glasgow. | Supplied

3 . Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds Plenty of our readers suggested Simple Minds tunes but unsurprisingly "Don't You (Forget About Me)" which was released in 1985 was the most popular. | Getty Images

4 . The Honeythief - Hipsway "The Honeythief" was released as a single in 1986 by Hipsway. The song's title was inspired by a 16th century painting, "Venus and Cupid, the Honey Thief", found in the Burrell Collection. | Wiki Comms