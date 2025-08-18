Can you really say you're from Glasgow if you don't know these 16 songs

There are some songs that define a city, with there being certain tunes that come on before gigs or at parties that we all instantly recognise.

You’ll have grown up with some of these songs or discovered them at the dancing.

Here are 16 songs that everyone who has grown up in Glasgow knows.

1 . Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny "Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny" is a song sung to the tune of She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . I Belong to Glasgow "I Belong to Glasgow" is a song written by Will Fyffe in 1920. The likes of Danny Kaye and Eartha Kitt have also performed the song. | Glasgow City Council

3 . Ally Bally Bee "Ally Bally Bee" which is also known as "Coulter's Candy" is a Scottish folk song that was written by Robert Coltart. The recipe is no longer known, but the song lives on. | Supplied

4 . Bits and Pieces One might think it’s Scots law to get on the dance floor when Bits and Pieces come on - that’s not the case, it’s just a classic club banger. | Getty Images