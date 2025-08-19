Can you really say you grew up in 1970s Glasgow if you don't know these 14 bands and musicians

The Glasgow bands and musicians who defined the sound of the 1970s in the city.

The 1970s was a time for change for many Glaswegians as people begun to move out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city.

Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Wings, The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Johnny Cash. Many bands and artists emerged from the city's vibrant music scene during the decade as bands got together in the post-punk scene as well as others scoring UK number one hit singles.

Here are the Glasgow bands and musicians who defined the sounds of the 1970s in the city.

Alex Harvey formed the Sensational Alex Harvey Band in Glasgow in 1972 with Zal Cleminson, Chris Glen, and cousins Hugh and Ted McKenna. The band made Glasgow's legendary Apollo their having first appeared at the venue in February 1973 when it was called Green's Playhouse as the support for Mott the Hoople.

1. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band

Born in Bridgeton, Glasgow, singer-songwriter Frankie Miller signed a solo record deal with Chrysalis Records in 1972 before releasing his debut album 'Once in a Blue Moon' the following year. Miller had his first top 40 hit in the UK in 1977 with "Be Good to Yourself".

2. Frankie Miller

Scottish pop group Slik were formed in Glasgow in the mid-1970s .They had originally been known as Salvation with Midge Ure joining the band in 1972 . The band scored a UK number one hit in February 1976 with the release of their single "Forever and Ever".

3. Slik

Middle of the Road were founded in Glasgow in April 1970 by Sally Carr, drummer Ken Andrew, guitarist Ian McCredie and his bassist brother Eric McCredie. The band shot to the top of the UK singles charts in 1971 after they recorded Lally Scott’s "Chirpy Chirpy Cheap Cheap".

4. Middle of the Road

