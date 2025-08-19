The 1970s was a time for change for many Glaswegians as people begun to move out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city.

Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Wings, The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Johnny Cash. Many bands and artists emerged from the city's vibrant music scene during the decade as bands got together in the post-punk scene as well as others scoring UK number one hit singles.