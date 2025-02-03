Celtic Connections 2025: A look back at Celtic Connections 2025 in 20 pictures

A look back at Celtic Connections 2025 - the festival bringing the music world to Glasgow.

The curtain has come down on Celtic Connections 2025, after 18 days of presenting the world’s best folk, trad, world and roots music to thousands, with around 125 sell outs.

Around 1,500 musicians and artists spanning 40 nationalities took part in around 300 events stretching out over 24venues, all celebrating the unifying power of live music and vibrancy of Scotland’s cultural scene.

More than 7,000 pupils travelled to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall for the festival’s Schools Concerts and music workshops were delivered to every primary 7 pupil across Glasgow.

Nearly 900 people of all ages took part in ceilidhs and family events, more than 120 benefited from free dementia-friendly concerts and almost 1,500 took part in music and song workshops.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer for Celtic Connections, said: “As we reach the close of this year’s festival we have to reflect on the countless moments of joy and connectedness that we’re so proud to create. From piloting a major venue in the city to putting a smile on the face of someone seeing a musician live for the first time, it’s the big and little moments that form the soul of this festival. I would like to thank everyone who makes Celtic Connections possible and pay tribute to the resilience of our hard-working team, the brilliance of our artists, the generosity of our audiences and the support of our funders and partners.

“Although we’re bringing our 32nd festival to an end, these last few weeks have been a catalyst for fresh creativity, future collaboration and renewed friendship and community, generating a legacy that stretches far beyond our 18 days. We hope everyone who came into contact with the festival felt the spirited vitality that lives at its heart. See you next winter!”

