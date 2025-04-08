Chappell Roan announces huge outdoor Scottish summer show

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:53 BST
The singer will play a huge outdoor show in Scotland later this year.

US pop superstar Chappell Roan has announced a huge outdoor Scottish gig this summer.

Roan will play the Royal Highland Showgrounds as part of their summer sessions on Tuesday 26 August.

Announcing the concert, Gigs in Scotland wrote: “Bold pop hooks, sex positivity, honest songwriting, and a heavy dose of glitter make up the world of Chappell Roan, the multi-faceted pop artist taking the world by storm.

“The LA-based singer, songwriter, and performer exploded into stardom with her 2023 debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, a technicolour tale of self-discovery that landed on multiple year-end lists (Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, TIME, more).”

Standard tickets for the outdoor gig will go on sale on Friday 11 April at 9am.

