Club nights to return to Glasgow’s Arches after eight years

New World will launch this winter, with the full line up for the events to be announced on Tuesday, September 12.

The event space that was previously The Arches is to welcome its first regular club nights in eight years. The group behind FLY Open Air Festival, Watchtower Group, is launching the series of events titled New World.

Nine dance music events set to run with a 2am licence will feature headline DJ sets in the railway arches.

Tom Ketley, the founder of Watchtower, told STV News: “There’s loads of people that actually haven’t been to this venue. It’s been closed since 2015. There’s also a lot of people that were younger people who are predominantly clubbers, but have never actually been here and never actually enjoyed the space.

“The space here, Platform, has been running as a street food venue. It’s been doing corporate events, and it’s been an event space a number of times. This is the first time they’ll be doing dance music events.

“I think that previous clubbers are going to want to return and the young generation are going to come back. That’s why we’ve given it the name New World, so that we can get that new experience again.”

The Arches was an arts venue and theatre underneath Central Station. Club nights began in 1992 with Slam DJs and Colours creating popular nights alongside stars of 90s techno and electronic music. The club’s late licence was revoked in 2015 and it went into administration shortly after. It’s now home to street food and events venue, Platform.

The promoter said he will work with Police Scotland to ensure it is a safe venue: “Obviously, there’s been tragic news in recent weeks. We’ve worked very closely with Police Scotland on our drug policy. We have a zero tolerance drug policy and our message is clear. You know, drugs are illegal and we do not expect people to bring drugs to the venue.