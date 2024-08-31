Clubbing in Glasgow: Looking back at The Arches in 16 pictures from a night in 2011

In 1991, former punk-turned-theatre director Andy Arnold walked into the disused red brick Victorian railway arches underneath Glasgow's Central Station and saw the potential of the space. It became simultaneously one of the most famous electronic music venues in the world and a major player on the European theatre scene.
Until its closure in 2015, The Arches carved its own path as a distinctive venue uniting clubbers, DJs, artists, actors and audiences.
Death Disco started in 2002: “The Arches' monthly night of electro-disco excess and open-minded clubbing”. We join the club night in September 2011 for a look back and what made that moment in Glasgow nightlife special. If you would like to find out more about the story behind the venue, look for Brickwork: A Biography of The Arches by Kirstin Innes and David Bratchpiece.
Images by Dasha Miller and Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
