It was announced yesterday (Tuesday 17 September) that the Commonwealth Games would be returning to Glasgow 12 years after the city last hosted the major sporting event.

There was a real buzz about Glasgow in 2014, and we already cannot wait for the event in 2026. People may remember the last opening ceremony in Glasgow at Celtic Park where Rod Stewart and Amy MacDonald performed on stage - so we wanted to find out who Glaswegians would like to see play live this time around.

Birmingham were the last city to host the Commonwealth Games and they had the likes of Duran Duran, Dexys Midnight Runners and Ozzy Osbourne along with Tony Iommi perform.

We asked our readers, “Which Glasgow band or artist would you like to see perform at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?” As always, they didn’t disappoint with almost 200 people getting back to us with their suggestions.

Here are 18 bands and musicians who have connections to Glasgow that Glaswegians would like to see perform at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

1 . Texas The most popular choice amongst our readers that they would like to see perform at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was Texas. | Calum Buchan Photo: Calum Buchan

2 . Simple Minds 2026 will be a year before Simple Minds celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band. What better way to kick-start the celebrations than performing at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Ernesto Rogata

3 . Deacon Blue Deacon Blue have some experience of performing at the Commonwealth Games as the band performed at the 2014 closing ceremony at Hampden Park. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor