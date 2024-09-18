It was announced yesterday (Tuesday 17 September) that the Commonwealth Games would be returning to Glasgow 12 years after the city last hosted the major sporting event.
There was a real buzz about Glasgow in 2014, and we already cannot wait for the event in 2026. People may remember the last opening ceremony in Glasgow at Celtic Park where Rod Stewart and Amy MacDonald performed on stage - so we wanted to find out who Glaswegians would like to see play live this time around.
Birmingham were the last city to host the Commonwealth Games and they had the likes of Duran Duran, Dexys Midnight Runners and Ozzy Osbourne along with Tony Iommi perform.
We asked our readers, “Which Glasgow band or artist would you like to see perform at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?” As always, they didn’t disappoint with almost 200 people getting back to us with their suggestions.
Here are 18 bands and musicians who have connections to Glasgow that Glaswegians would like to see perform at the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.