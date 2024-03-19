Concerts in Glasgow: Deep Purple announce UK tour which includes Glasgow gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will be shaking the walls of UK arenas, lighting up Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow with an explosive line up of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock, spanning half a century.

Fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations and accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, the maestro on keyboards Don Airey, and the brilliant guitarist Simon McBride, Deep Purple guarantees a musical journey like no other. Since joining the band in 2022, Simon McBride has already played to Deep Purple audiences totaling more than half a million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling over 100 million records and laying the ground for hard rock and metal, the band continue to tour arenas the world over and release hit albums. Their last studio album, 2020’s ‘Whoosh!’ was their highest charting in 46 years, making Number 4 in UK Album charts.

Combining ‘Now WHAT?!’ (2013) and ‘Infinite’ (2017) and “Whoosh” (2020), Deep Purple returned as one of the best-selling hard rock bands around, with sales exceeding one million copies.

They have been touring the globe consistently since forming in 1968, travelling through rock genres and line ups to become a British institution.

Hit songs ‘Hush’, ‘Black Night’, ‘Speed King’ ‘Fireball’ and ‘Smoke On The Water’ helped define heavy rock, riffs and all. They remain true to the band’s origins and their ever-forging future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Deep Purple on their UK leg are the irreplaceable 90’s indie-rock legends Reef, making each stop on the tour an unmissable event for rock fans everywhere.

1 MORE TIME TOUR dates

NOVEMBER 2024

Mon 4: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Wed 6: London, The O2

Thurs 7: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sat 9: Manchester, AO Arena

Sun 10: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

It will be the first time that the band has appeared in Glasgow since performing at the OVO Hydro in October 2022 on their Whoosh! tour.