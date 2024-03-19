Concerts in Glasgow: Deep Purple announce UK tour which includes Glasgow gig
and live on Freeview channel 276
They will be shaking the walls of UK arenas, lighting up Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow with an explosive line up of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock, spanning half a century.
Fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations and accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, the maestro on keyboards Don Airey, and the brilliant guitarist Simon McBride, Deep Purple guarantees a musical journey like no other. Since joining the band in 2022, Simon McBride has already played to Deep Purple audiences totaling more than half a million people.
Selling over 100 million records and laying the ground for hard rock and metal, the band continue to tour arenas the world over and release hit albums. Their last studio album, 2020’s ‘Whoosh!’ was their highest charting in 46 years, making Number 4 in UK Album charts.
Combining ‘Now WHAT?!’ (2013) and ‘Infinite’ (2017) and “Whoosh” (2020), Deep Purple returned as one of the best-selling hard rock bands around, with sales exceeding one million copies.
They have been touring the globe consistently since forming in 1968, travelling through rock genres and line ups to become a British institution.
Hit songs ‘Hush’, ‘Black Night’, ‘Speed King’ ‘Fireball’ and ‘Smoke On The Water’ helped define heavy rock, riffs and all. They remain true to the band’s origins and their ever-forging future.
Joining Deep Purple on their UK leg are the irreplaceable 90’s indie-rock legends Reef, making each stop on the tour an unmissable event for rock fans everywhere.
1 MORE TIME TOUR dates
NOVEMBER 2024
Mon 4: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Wed 6: London, The O2
Thurs 7: Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sat 9: Manchester, AO Arena
Sun 10: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
It will be the first time that the band has appeared in Glasgow since performing at the OVO Hydro in October 2022 on their Whoosh! tour.
Tickets for the Glasgow concert can be purchased here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.