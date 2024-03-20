Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tour will span 23 dates across 23 cities and towns, including Aberdeen, Glasgow & Edinburgh this November!

The tour promises to be Shed Seven’s biggest yet, as they revisit cities and towns that have been instrumental in shaping their journey over the past three decades.

Each night will see the band deliver a career-spanning set, as well as featuring tracks from their number one album 'A Matter of Time'. Expect some surprise guest appearances along the way too and as if things couldn't get any better, Shed Seven will joined by special guests The Sherlocks on all dates.

Shed Seven

Shed Seven’s 30th-anniversary year kicked off with a bang when 'A Matter of Time' soared to the top of the UK albums charts in January, marking their very first #1. Lauded by fans and critics alike, their latest single “Let's Go Dancing” also reached #1 in the Vinyl, 7-inch, and Scottish singles charts.

This summer sees them play two hometown shows in York's Museum Gardens for this July 19th & 20th, which sold out instantly before ending the year with a huge tour celebration.

Rick Witter of Shed Seven said: “This tour will be our way of saying thank you to our incredible fans, both old and new. So, whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just discovering/re-discovering our music, we would love you to join us for what will be an unforgettable celebration of 30 years of Shed Seven.”

Shed Seven emerged as one of the big hitters during the heyday of Britpop, their catalogue of classic singles leading to seven Top 20 hits including ‘Going For Gold’, ‘Chasing Rainbows’, ‘Disco Down’ and ‘On Standby’ as well as six Top 10 albums.

Shed Seven 30th Anniversary Tour plus special guests The Sherlocks Thu 14 Nov 2024 - Sheffield Octagon

Fri 15 Nov 2024 - Cardiff University Great Hall

Sat 16 Nov 2024 - Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

Mon 18 Nov 2024 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tue 19 Nov 2024 - Hull City Hall

Thu 21 Nov 2024 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Fri 22 Nov 2024 - Glasgow O2 Academy

Sat 23 Nov 2024 - Edinburgh O2 Academy

Mon 25 Nov 2024 - Leicester O2 Academy

Tue 26 Nov 2024 - Margate Dreamland Hall By The Sea

Thu 28 Nov 2024 - Bristol O2 Academy

Fri 29 Nov 2024 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sat 30 Nov 2024 - Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 02 Dec 2024 - Oxford O2 Academy

Tue 03 Dec 2024 - Lincoln Engine Shed

Thu 05 Dec 2024 - Stockton Globe

Fri 06 Dec 2024 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sat 07 Dec 2024 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Mon 09 Dec 2024 - Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Tue 10 Dec 2024 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 12 Dec 2024 - Bournemouth O2 Academy

Fri 13 Dec 2024 - Nottingham Rock City

Sat 14 Dec 2024 - London O2 Academy Brixton