Country star Brandy Clark on telling stories and feeling at home in Glasgow

A Grammy, Country Music Award and Americana Award-winner, Brandy Clark returns to Glasgow next week.

Few artists in modern country music weave narrative and emotion together as gracefully as Brandy Clark. A celebrated singer-songwriter and storyteller, Clark’s songs have been recorded by music powerhouses like Kenny Rogers and Reba McEntire, while her own albums - including 12 Stories, Big Day in a Small Town, and her self-titled 2023 release produced by Brandi Carlile - have cemented her reputation as one of American music’s most thoughtful voices.

Ahead of her upcoming performance in Glasgow, Clark spoke about her rural roots in Morton, Washington, her love of storytelling, and what she’s learned over two decades of songwriting.

Brandy Clark plays The Old Fruitmarket on Monday 27 October, last tickets available here.

When did you first realise you were a storyteller?

I think I always was. I grew up around storytellers — my grandma, her brothers, my mum, everyone could spin a tale. I started trying to write songs when I was about nine because that’s when I began playing guitar. It wasn’t until I moved to Nashville that I realised storytelling was really my strength. I could tell a story in a song in a way that felt natural. I love third-person songs because you can just tell it, you don’t have to worry about making the main character look good or bad. At some point, I’d love to do an entire album that’s just story songs.

You mentioned your roots. Do you feel part of that long storytelling tradition from places like Scotland and Ireland that connects folk and country music?

Absolutely. My lineage goes back to Scotland and Ireland, so I think about that a lot. Country music really came from people who immigrated to the United States - a melting pot of Scottish, Irish, English, and African influences. That’s what created Americana and roots music as we know it.

Who were the artists that shaped your early love of music?

I was heavily influenced by traditional country because of my grandparents. My grandma loved Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard, that was the soundtrack to my childhood. My mum loved country music too but also listened to Celtic music and show tunes. She played the hammered dulcimer and the harp, so all those sounds got into my head before I even realised it.

What was it like hearing Kenny Rogers record one of your songs?

That was surreal. When Kenny recorded “She’ll Believe You,” it was the first time someone with a voice I’d known my whole life sang something I’d written. Before that, newer artists were cutting my songs — and that wasn’t much different than hearing a demo. But when it’s Kenny Rogers or later Reba, it hits differently. That’s when I thought, “Okay, I’ve arrived at the party”.

The film Wild Rose is about a Glasgow singer who dreams of going to Nashville. Did moving to Nashville feel like chasing a dream for you?

Oh yes, absolutely. It was a massive dream for me. I was from such a small, rural area that moving to Nashville felt like moving to New York City. It was where dreamers went. Even now, being in Nashville, LA, or New York, I still get that feeling that anything’s possible. Nashville was always the place for me once I started dreaming the country music dream. I know that film you are talking about by the way, I know Ashley McBryde appeared in that and I’ve heard some of the music.

How has your small-town upbringing influenced the stories you tell?

It’s everything. I grew up in Morton, Washington, population about a thousand, and that sense of place shaped who I am. When I worked on the musical Shucked, which is about a small town, I felt so protective of how rural people were portrayed. Because people in small towns are every bit as intelligent and complex as anyone in a city. I know that because I’m from there - and I still dream about Morton all the time.

You’ve toured internationally. Do you feel your music makes a connection in places like Scotland?

Definitely. Every time I’ve played in Glasgow, I get emotional. There’s a warmth and familiarity - it feels like a hometown show. The way that I'm treated and the way that my music is received, I feel that connection in the room every time.