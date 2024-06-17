Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band formed in Melbourne will head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro later this year

Major Australian band Crowded House have announced that they will perform in Glasgow later this year.

The band fronted by Neil Finn recently released their eighth studio album Gravity Stairs at the end of May, and after gigs in England - they will be heading north to Glasgow for their only Scottish date.

Taking to social media, Crowded House wrote: “The Gravity Stairs Tour continues. New UK & Europe dates added for October 2024! Tickets on sale Friday 21 June at 9am local time.”

Crowded House kick off the tour in Manchester at the newly opened Co-Op Live arena before a night at the OVO Hydro the following evening on October 9. They will then once again south to London to the O2 before concerts in Brighton, Dublin, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Brussels, Cologne, Tilburg, Barcelona and Madrid.

It is a swift return for Crowded House to Glasgow who last appeared in the city back in June 2022 on their Dreamers Are Waiting World tour after a 12 year hiatus from the city.