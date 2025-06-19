David Byrne and his connection to Dumbarton and Glasgow through people and places

After the announcement that David Byrne would be performing in Glasgow next year, we wanted to take a look at the former Talking Heads frontman and his connection to the city and Dumbarton.
His story begins in Dumbarton in May 1952, the West Dunbartonshire town on the north bank of the River Clyde, just under 15 miles from Glasgow. Byrne was born as the elder of two children to Tom and Emma Byrne, both with Glaswegian roots which we talk about below.
Here is David Byrne and his connection to Glasgow and Dumbarton.
1. Lambhill and Hillhead High School
Tom was born and raised in Lambhill. Byrne’s mother Emma was a pupil at Hillhead after she scored first in Glasgow in her eleven-plus exam which meant she was rewarded with a scholarship to study at the then private school. Further achievements would follow for Emma as she also received the academic “Dux” award. | Getty Images
2. Are Ye Dancin'?
The couple met each other at a dance after the Second World War when the young former Navy officer Tom asked Emma to dance and a few years afterwards they were married. | Getty Images
3. The Byrne family
It was not all plain sailing for the couple with Byrne saying: “Some family members (on both sides) didn’t approve of the marriage, and boycotted the ceremony. Others threatened to sever their relationships to the young couple... Emma was able to take a few courses at the Glasgow Institute of Art and they soon set up home in nearby Dumbarton, where Tom found work as an electrical engineer.” | Getty Images
4. Moving to Canada
After David came along, it wouldn’t be too long before the young family relocated to Canada after Tom was offered a job by Westinghouse Electric in Hamilton, Ontario. It was an opportunity for them to explore North America as they planned to then return to Scotland a few years later. | Getty Images