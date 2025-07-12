Day one of Scotland’s biggest music festival did not disappoint, with the sun shining to the delight of happy music fans. Twin Atlantic rocked out on the main stage with a high-energy set, opening with their new song ‘Salvation’. Lead singer Sam McTrusty visibly enjoyed their hometown crowd and shouted out his mum and sister when he spotted them amongst a sea of fans.

Further highlights from day one included James Bay declaring his love for the Scottish crowd’s energy and enthusiasm - declaring to the TRNSMT crowd, ‘when you sing, it sounds beautiful, that’s the TRNSMT festival I know, yes.’Scottish singer Calum Bowie had a full circle moment as he made his debut on the main stage, having previously played The King Tut’s stage just two years ago.

The Edinburgh-based artist opened the festival in a moment he admitted was a ‘dream come true’ as he performed hits such as ‘Call Me Back’ and ‘Time That I Can Borrow’. Liverpool artist Jamie Webster also had a pinch me moment as he shared his love for the day’s headliner 50 Cent.

The 31-year-old beamed ‘I can’t believe I’m on the same stage as 50 Cent’ before he launched into hit ‘Voice of the Voiceless’. The American artist Schooboy Q played to a pumped-up afternoon crowd with hits such as ‘Man Of The Year’, alongside samples of iconic hip hop classics.

Closing the show to huge fanfare was 50 Cent, who led with crowd-pleasers ‘Many Men’, ‘In Da Club’ and ‘21 Questions’, capping off a mega day of music at Glasgow Green.

1 . TRNSMT Jamie Webster | Euan Robertson

2 . TRNSMT Good Neighbours | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

3 . TRNSMT Twin Atlantic | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

4 . TRNSMT Schoolboy Q | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston