Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 12th Jul 2025, 09:07 BST

Huge crowds welcomed Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT back to Glasgow Green today, cheering on some spectacular acts including 50 Cent, The Script, Confidence Man, as well as Scottish talent, from Twin Atlantic, and Calum Bowie to Bemz and Indoor Foxes.

Day one of Scotland’s biggest music festival did not disappoint, with the sun shining to the delight of happy music fans. Twin Atlantic rocked out on the main stage with a high-energy set, opening with their new song ‘Salvation’. Lead singer Sam McTrusty visibly enjoyed their hometown crowd and shouted out his mum and sister when he spotted them amongst a sea of fans.

Further highlights from day one included James Bay declaring his love for the Scottish crowd’s energy and enthusiasm - declaring to the TRNSMT crowd, ‘when you sing, it sounds beautiful, that’s the TRNSMT festival I know, yes.’Scottish singer Calum Bowie had a full circle moment as he made his debut on the main stage, having previously played The King Tut’s stage just two years ago.

The Edinburgh-based artist opened the festival in a moment he admitted was a ‘dream come true’ as he performed hits such as ‘Call Me Back’ and ‘Time That I Can Borrow’. Liverpool artist Jamie Webster also had a pinch me moment as he shared his love for the day’s headliner 50 Cent.

The 31-year-old beamed ‘I can’t believe I’m on the same stage as 50 Cent’ before he launched into hit ‘Voice of the Voiceless’. The American artist Schooboy Q played to a pumped-up afternoon crowd with hits such as ‘Man Of The Year’, alongside samples of iconic hip hop classics.

Closing the show to huge fanfare was 50 Cent, who led with crowd-pleasers ‘Many Men’, ‘In Da Club’ and ‘21 Questions’, capping off a mega day of music at Glasgow Green.

Jamie Webster

1. TRNSMT

Jamie Webster | Euan Robertson

Good Neighbours

2. TRNSMT

Good Neighbours | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

Twin Atlantic

3. TRNSMT

Twin Atlantic | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

Schoolboy Q

4. TRNSMT

Schoolboy Q | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

