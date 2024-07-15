As the sun set on TRNSMT for the last time this year, Calvin Harris headlined the Main Stage with a homecoming set that got the sold-out crowd bouncing with iconic tracks such as This Is What You Came For, Summer and One Kiss, with incredible lighting and pyrotechnics adding to the electric atmosphere. He also played to the Scottish crowd, dropping Bit and Pieces into the set alongside Seven Nation Army, inviting a No Scotland No Party chant from the crowd.

CMAT charmed the afternoon audience, performing hits from her album which has been hailed one of this year’s best, while Chase & Status delivered a decade of their huge drum and bass sets as the penultimate act on the Main Stage.

Tom Grennan returned to Glasgow for the fifth time, previously performing on King Tut’s stage and now playing out to a packed out main stage crowd, saying “You can’t beat the Scottish crowd.”

Further highlights included Enter Shikari, who brought the house down on the King Tut’s stage, and Nova Twins, who rocked the Tut’s stage alongside Rachel Chinouriri and Netflix Heartstopper star Will Gao performing with Wasia Project.

On the River Stage, dedicated to rising stars, day three was headlined by English Teacher, with Daydreamers, Vida, and Future Utopia captivating festival-goers beneath the Glasgow sun.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director at TRNSMT said: “It has been an absolutely incredible weekend with so many amazing moments. Calvin Harris’s TRNSMT debut was unreal and what a way to bring Sunday to a close. The number of standout performances both today and across the last three days are too many to count but that's part of the magic of TRNSMT.

“From surprise sets, to epic headliners, rising stars or retro classics, we had it all at Glasgow Green. Thanks to everyone who made the festival such a success and keep an eye out for more news from us very soon.”

