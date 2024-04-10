Deacon Blue headline massive Glasgow gig in support of medical aid for Palestinians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unparalleled line-up of musical luminaries, this concert promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, compassion, and unity.

The defining factor that brings these great artists is that of compassion and support for those innocent families who find themselves caught in a Gaza conflict that has left them homeless and starving. All profits from the concert will go to the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, a recognised organisation formed 37 years ago to provide medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and to advocate for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.

Renowned for their soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, Deacon Blue have been recognised as an iconic band in the Scottish music scene since the 1980s, captivating audiences worldwide with hits like ‘Dignity’ and ‘Real Gone Kid’, along with essential current releases.

Scottish folk royalty Capercaillie are world-renowned for their fusion of traditional Scottish music with a contemporary sound and promise to enchant the audience with their captivating melodies, Gaelic-inspired tunes, and infectious rhythms.

James Grant, acclaimed singer-songwriter, former frontman of Love and Money and consummate storyteller, will bring his soulful voice and poignant storytelling to the stage while Siobhan Miller, a leading light in the contemporary Scottish folk scene, will showcase her haunting vocals and emotive song writing.

Rura are a multi award-winning act and one of Scotland’s most sought-after folk bands. With three heralded albums, they affirmed their position as one of Scotland’s leading instrumental groups with their recent sold-out Barrowlands show.

Admiral Fallow, one of Scotland’s most cherished acts, will showcase their eclectic blend of indie folk, chamber pop and cinematic soundscapes, while Duncan Chisholm, master of the Scottish fiddle, will showcase his virtuosity alongside revered piper Ross Ainslie weaving intricate melodies that echo the spirit of the Highlands.

Kitti, winner of best vocalist in the Scottish Jazz Awards across multiple years is an emerging talent with a voice that defies her years. Award winning Scottish poets Jim Mackintosh and Julie MacNeill will read poetry from their own repertoire, along with new work from poets still currently in Gaza.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a humanitarian organisation dedicated to providing essential medical aid and support to the people of Gaza. By coming together through the universal language of music, attendees will not only enjoy a night of exceptional entertainment but also contribute to a vital cause, offering hope and assistance to displaced families in Gaza.

Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue said: “Since the awful events of October 7th we have looked on in growing horror at the destruction of Gaza and its infrastructure and the senseless death of over 30,000 innocent people. The only thing we can do to help in any small way is to raise money.

“With the destruction of practically all medical facilities in Gaza, we have chosen to support the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians who have a long history of delivering emergency healthcare to the people on the ground in Gaza where help is needed most.

“Our decision in no way lessons our horror at what happened on October 7th, and we join millions around the world in calling for an immediate cease fire and the release of all hostages.”

Donald Shaw of Capercaillie said: “Capercaillie performed in the West Bank, Palestine back in the late 80s as part of a Middle East tour. We felt honoured to be welcomed by such wonderful people full of pride in their culture and resilience in the face of conflict. Performing on this gig for Gaza alongside these great artists on May 1st to raise even a modest offering feels like the least we can do to show our support in their hour of need.”