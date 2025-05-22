A Glasgow DJ who is taking part in Clyde Chorus, a three-day long multi-venue music event marking Glasgow’s 850th anniversary and celebrating its UNESCO City of Music status, has announced a trio of vibrant fringe events taking place across the city next week from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 May 2025.

Since stepping onto the scene, up and coming artist BETH has established her reputation over the last decade. The Glasgow DJ has become a regular feature at one of Glasgow’s leading venues for electronic music, SWG3, playing alongside artists like Patrick Topping, SOSA, Eats Everything, Sam Divine and Kink. She has also played in key venues and festivals such as Ministry Of Sound, Highest Point, FLY Open Air, Riverside, TRNSMT and 93 Feet East. She was named amongst the top 20 DJs in the ‘Defected Unsung Heroes’ competition.

Her debut release ‘Check It’ which came out on Under No Illusion was picked up by the BBC Radio 1 family Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Jaguar who made it her dance floor moment. Dansu Disc EP ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ also got added to Radio 1 Playlist and has had spins from Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, Arielle Free and Moxie: “My first gig was Nico’s on Sauchiehall Street and then Sanctuary and then from there I just started getting noticed and started playing in SWG3 and then I got a residency in the Radisson RED Sky Bar.

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I’m getting asked to play with these big artists like Patrick Topping, he’s been one of my inspirations for so long and that’s three times I’ve played with him now. And I obviously get a lot of inspiration from all these different acts and they are different sounds as well, so there might be a bit of techno or a bit of disco or a bit of house, so it’s good that I get a variety. But yeah, I love it.”

Taking place from Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st May 2025, this landmark event will shine a light on Glasgow’s music heritage and its status as a UNESCO City of Music. Tickets for all events are on sale via clydechorus.co.uk . Reflecting its location along the River Clyde the music programme will see an eclectic mix of performances across venues, spanning genres from contemporary and classical to Celtic and country.

Feel the Groove is all about capturing that late night energy. Expect DJ sets from a carefully curated lineup including Big Miz, BETH B2B Bowfinger, Shaka Loves You, and Tiptoes on Friday 30th May at Box Hub Vennel. BETH introduces what you can expect.

For any new fans, can you tell us a bit more about yourself?

I'm BETH, I'm from Glasgow and I'm a DJ of 10 years and I've been making banging tunes for five.

What can fans expect from the show for Clyde Chorus this month?

Fans can expect a lot of my own production work that I’ve been saving to play out. The perfect blend of house and disco. Day parties always bring out the fun playful side so expect a lot of that!

What’s the best gig you’ve played to date?

The best gig I have played to date would probably be going back to back with DJ Tennis in Cab Vol in Edinburgh, or playing Riverside Festival as it was a full circle moment for me from going as a punter for 10 years to actually getting to play at it!

Do you have a dream venue you’ve always wanted to play?

Dream venue has got to be DC10 in Ibiza! Just iconic, again going to Ibiza for years to then getting an opportunity to play there would be insane.

How is the rest of 2025 looking for you? Any exciting plans you can tell us about?

Lots of exciting releases coming for the rest of the summer so stay tuned for all of them! A lot of fun gigs over the next few months supporting some sick artists like PAWSA, Darius Syrossian and also playing the Radio 1 Dance Stage at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT in July.

Tickets for BETH's show at Clyde Chorus on Friday 30th May are available HERE.

Full Events Guide Thursday 29th May:

SEC Armadillo7pm-10pm - Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band + Scottish Opera

Friday 30th May:

The Hilton Garden Inn City Centre11am-1:30pm - Lou Hickey Band Box Hub Vennel 3pm-6:30pm – Feel the Groove: Big Miz + BETH B2B Bowfinger + Shaka Loves You + Tiptoes 7:00pm-9pm - Triple01’s + Paque SWG3 Warehouse 3pm-6:30pm - Static (Glasgow Kelvin College) + Liberation (Glasgow Clyde College) + Sarah Forrest (Riverside College). The Savings Bank 7pm-10pm - Mela Festival Showcase + Glasgow Jazz Festival Showcase

Saturday 31st May:

Box Hub Vennel 11am-2pm – Mini Manoeuvres Pearce Institute11am-2:30pm - Govan Music Festival + musicians from Àrd-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu 3pm-6:30pm – Nina Nesbitt + Kerr Mercer + ili The Savings Bank 3pm-6:30pm – Lucia and the Best Boys + Lizzie Reid + Zoe Graham 7pm-10pm – Celtic Connections Showcase