DJ Paul Van Dyk on his connection and love for Glasgow ahead of SWG3 gig

German DJ and record producer Paul van Dyk is heading back to Glasgow for a huge gig at SWG3 this weekend.

We sat down to speak to him about his experiences and love for the city.

How’s your day been so far? What’s a typical day in the Van Dyk household? With your new album This World Is Ours due for release next week and new tracks ‘Shed Your Light’ with Paul Thomas and Ekko, as well as ‘Seven Seas’ with FUENKA, having hit the airwaves recently, plus your incredible dedication to touring, you must be busier than ever.

“Let’s just say coffee is a close companion these days This World Is Ours has been a long journey, and now we’re in that exciting phase where the music is finally reaching people. A typical day involves a bit of everything—studio time, calls with collaborators across different time zones, and squeezing in rest when I can. I’m incredibly proud of tracks like Shed Your Light and Seven Seas. They capture that balance between emotion and motion—something I feel is essential in this time we’re living through.

Can you let us know some of the inspirations, musical and otherwise, behind your new album?

The album was born out of observation. Not just of technology, but of how we live with it. I’m very pro-technology—I always have been. But AI, in particular, is a different kind of presence. It’s not just a tool—it’s becoming an intelligence of its own, and that raises real questions about where we’re headed. Musically, that tension inspired every track on This World Is Ours. Tracks like Against the Algorithm challenge the way the industry—and society—tries to standardise everything. And pieces like Two Rivers reflect on the emotional contrast between human connection and machine logic.

You’ve played in Glasgow numerous times, and will again at SWG3 on April 19, but what are your memories of first playing in the city? One of the first times was in George Square and then an after-party at the legendary Arches, I believe?

Yes - George Square was unforgettable. I remember the sheer wall of energy coming from the crowd—it was electric. And of course, The Arches… what a venue. That kind of raw, atmospheric space creates something you don’t forget. Glasgow was one of the first cities outside of Berlin where I felt a real kinship with the crowd. There’s something powerful in the way people in Glasgow experience music—they live it.

The city is renowned for its atmosphere, and DJs such as Ferry Corsten and John O’Callaghan talk about the insane energy created by the Glasgow crowd. What is it about the city and its people, in your own opinion, that creates such an unforgettable night?

It’s honesty. Glasgow crowds don’t pretend. If they’re into it, you know. If they’re not, you definitely know. But that sincerity creates a pure connection. You feel it the moment you walk into the room. There’s no barrier between DJ and crowd—it’s one shared experience. That kind of energy is addictive. It’s why I keep coming back.

If you had a spare night off in Glasgow, how would you spend your time?

Ideally, something low-key. A walk along the Clyde, maybe a quiet pub with real conversation. Glasgow has this gritty charm—you can feel the soul of the city in the streets. And of course, if there's live music somewhere, I’d want to be there, listening.

Out with the advancements in technology—have your methods for creating music changed since you first started creating music in Berlin?

In many ways, yes. I have access to tools now that didn’t even exist when I began. But at the core, the process remains the same: find the emotion, and translate it into sound. The technology may evolve, but the intent stays constant. What’s changed most is the world around the music—how it's consumed, how it’s pushed through algorithms. That’s why a track like Let Go And Listen exists—to remind us to disconnect, even if just for a moment, and experience music on a human level.

You actually have a link to Glasgow and Scotland via your tracks Home, We Are One, and Music Rescues Me, through guest vocalist Johnny McDaid. As a member of Snow Patrol, his band have strong Scottish roots.

Yes, Johnny is a fantastic artist and writer, but I do believe he’s Irish. That connection came naturally—his voice carries so much depth, and the themes we explore together always feel grounded. Music is borderless, and collaborations like that show how interconnected we all are, especially when the message is about unity and hope.

What classic tracks can Glasgow fans expect to hear at your upcoming SWG3 gig?

You can always expect For An Angel, of course. But also tracks that carry the spirit of the journey—maybe Home, Time of Our Lives, Let Go. And I’ll be weaving in moments from This World Is Ours, because this isn’t just a new album—it’s a new chapter. Glasgow will be one of the first cities to really feel it live.

And one final question—the floor is yours. What would you like to say to your Glasgow fans, eager for April 19 at SWG3, and eager to hear your brand-new album This World Is Ours.

To my Glasgow family—thank you for always showing up with open hearts and full energy. You’ve given me so many unforgettable nights over the years, and I can’t wait to share this new journey with you. This World Is Ours is not just music—it’s a reflection of where we are, and where we could be. Let’s experience it together on April 19. Let’s make it one for the books.