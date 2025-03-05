Edwyn Collins' place in Glasgow music in pictures as the singer announces farewell tour

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST

This is Edwyn Collins’ Glasgow story in places and pictures as the former Orange Juice singer announces his final tour

Edwyn Collins has announced that he will stop performing live after he heads out on tour later this year.

In an interview with BBC Scotland News, he explained: "I'd be a very old man by the time the next one [tour] rolled around, and that's not for me."

Collins will begin his farewell tour at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow on 29 September, before going to Buxton, Bath, Southampton, Brighton, London, Norwich and Manchester, before ending at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 8 October.

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free

Although Collins was not born in Glasgow, his music career is inextricably linked with the city as it’s where Edwyn found his voice and bought his first guitar.

In an interview with The Big Issue back in 2016, Edwyn Collins said: "I was born in Edinburgh, then I lived in Dundee for a while. Then when I was 16 my mum and dad split up and we moved to Glasgow and I started a band. The Nu-Sonics. A punk group, I suppose. Then I got too old for that carry on. It wasn’t a very good band I guess."

1. Early beginnings in Glasgow

In an interview with The Big Issue back in 2016, Edwyn Collins said: "I was born in Edinburgh, then I lived in Dundee for a while. Then when I was 16 my mum and dad split up and we moved to Glasgow and I started a band. The Nu-Sonics. A punk group, I suppose. Then I got too old for that carry on. It wasn’t a very good band I guess." | Getty Images

In the same interview with The Big Issue, he said: "I went to see Bowie in The Glasgow Apollo in 1977. It’s been pulled down now. I was only 15."

2. Early gig memories

In the same interview with The Big Issue, he said: "I went to see Bowie in The Glasgow Apollo in 1977. It’s been pulled down now. I was only 15." | Getty Images Photo: Getty

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2008, Collins said: "As a boy I collected stamps. I had a Penny Black that was my pride and joy. I sold my collection at a Glasgow pawnshop and bought a semi-acoustic guitar. That changed my life."

3. First guitar

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2008, Collins said: "As a boy I collected stamps. I had a Penny Black that was my pride and joy. I sold my collection at a Glasgow pawnshop and bought a semi-acoustic guitar. That changed my life." | Getty Images

In the same interview with The Guardian, he said: "I used to be an illustrator for the Glasgow Parks Department. I drew chaffinches and squirrels and moorhens for park leaflets. I'd take kids from Glasgow's East End around the nature trail. They'd say, 'Are youse a punk sir?' and I'd say, 'Yes, I'm a nature punk'."

4. A life before music

In the same interview with The Guardian, he said: "I used to be an illustrator for the Glasgow Parks Department. I drew chaffinches and squirrels and moorhens for park leaflets. I'd take kids from Glasgow's East End around the nature trail. They'd say, 'Are youse a punk sir?' and I'd say, 'Yes, I'm a nature punk'." | BBC

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice