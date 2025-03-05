1 . Early beginnings in Glasgow

In an interview with The Big Issue back in 2016, Edwyn Collins said: "I was born in Edinburgh, then I lived in Dundee for a while. Then when I was 16 my mum and dad split up and we moved to Glasgow and I started a band. The Nu-Sonics. A punk group, I suppose. Then I got too old for that carry on. It wasn’t a very good band I guess." | Getty Images