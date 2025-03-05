Edwyn Collins has announced that he will stop performing live after he heads out on tour later this year.
In an interview with BBC Scotland News, he explained: "I'd be a very old man by the time the next one [tour] rolled around, and that's not for me."
Collins will begin his farewell tour at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow on 29 September, before going to Buxton, Bath, Southampton, Brighton, London, Norwich and Manchester, before ending at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 8 October.
Although Collins was not born in Glasgow, his music career is inextricably linked with the city as it’s where Edwyn found his voice and bought his first guitar.
1. Early beginnings in Glasgow
In an interview with The Big Issue back in 2016, Edwyn Collins said: "I was born in Edinburgh, then I lived in Dundee for a while. Then when I was 16 my mum and dad split up and we moved to Glasgow and I started a band. The Nu-Sonics. A punk group, I suppose. Then I got too old for that carry on. It wasn’t a very good band I guess." | Getty Images
2. Early gig memories
In the same interview with The Big Issue, he said: "I went to see Bowie in The Glasgow Apollo in 1977. It’s been pulled down now. I was only 15." | Getty Images Photo: Getty
3. First guitar
In an interview with The Guardian back in 2008, Collins said: "As a boy I collected stamps. I had a Penny Black that was my pride and joy. I sold my collection at a Glasgow pawnshop and bought a semi-acoustic guitar. That changed my life." | Getty Images
4. A life before music
In the same interview with The Guardian, he said: "I used to be an illustrator for the Glasgow Parks Department. I drew chaffinches and squirrels and moorhens for park leaflets. I'd take kids from Glasgow's East End around the nature trail. They'd say, 'Are youse a punk sir?' and I'd say, 'Yes, I'm a nature punk'." | BBC
