Everything you need to know about Sub Club Southside Weekender at Queen's Park this weekend
Supported by Ballantine’s True Music for two days of dancing under the trees in Glasgow’s Southside, here’s your Essential Guide on all to look forward to.
For this summer’s festival they welcome two stellar headliners, on Saturday New York house music legend François K and on Sunday London label boss and radio pioneer, Giles Peterson. As Sub Club celebrates 30 years of Subculture, Harri and Domenic will close out the Saturday, and the incredible duo of Shanti Celeste and Peach will do the same on Sunday to bring down the curtain on what promises to be a memorable weekend.
In addition they have invited the wonderful Rotterdam native Suze Ijó, definitely one to watch this year as she makes waves across clubs and festivals in Europe and beyond. Expect warm house flavoured grooves setting the scene perfectly for Francois K on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, local hero and JAIVA head-honcho ButhoTheWarrior will bring his afro-infused selections and will be digging deep in advance of Gilles Peterson taking to the turntables, no doubt with some hidden gems to be heard and not to be missed.
Organisers have also teamed up with local community radio station Radio Buena Vida to add some local flavour with an opening session each day from some of their most impressive resident selectors: J Pang and JB Moss.
SET TIMES - Sub Club Southside Weekender
SATURDAY
Harri & Domenic 20:30 - 22:30
François K 18:30 - 20:30
Suze Ijó 16:30 - 18:30
J Pang (Radio Buena Vida) 15:00 - 16:30
SUNDAY
Shanti Celeste B2B Peach 20:30 - 22:30
Giles Peterson 18:30 - 20:30
ButhoTheWarrior 16:30 - 18:30
JB Moss (Radio Buena Vida) 15:00 - 16:30
ENTRY AND TRAVEL
Doors open at 3pm each day with the event running until 10.30pm, note that last entry is 7.30pm on both days.
The venue is less than a 5-minute walk from Queens Park Train station. The venue is also accessible via multiple bus routes.
Full Address: Queen's Park Arena, Queen's Park, Glasgow, G42 8QR with entry via the park entrance at the top of Victoria Road
FOOD AND DRINK
All the bars at Queen’s Park Arena are operated on a cashless basis by “Inhouse CIC”. Menus for the bar will be available via QR code upon entry and also at every bar.
There will be free drinking water available at the bar with Platform Pizza on site to provide a selection of tasty vegan, non-vegan and gluten free pizzas.
AFTER PARTY
The official after party will take place on Saturday 20th July at Sub Club as Subculture continue their 30th year celebrations with residents Harri & Domenic joined by François K. Tickets available here.
Mike Grieve, Managing Director of the Sub Club, comments: “The Sub Club Southside Weekender has quickly cemented itself as a highlight of our summer music programme. It’s a showcase of electronic music and community, set in the beautiful surroundings of Queen’s Park Bandstand.
“For our third year we’re delighted to welcome a stellar lineup featuring international legends François K and Gilles Peterson alongside rising stars who are shaping the future of the scene. With the line-up also featuring our resident duo Harri & Domenic, we look forward to continuing the Subculture 30th year anniversary celebrations this weekend.”
Sub Club Southside Weekender is supported by Ballantine’s True Music. Saturday tickets are sold out, with the last remaining weekend and Sunday day tickets available here.
