Summer Nights at the Bandstand returns to Glasgow’s West End this summer with 15 nights of live music

Summer Nights at the Bandstand are getting set to return to Kelvingrove Park in the West End for the tenth year with plenty of live music.

Huge acts are set to take to the stage in the Glasgow park as the gigs are once again likely to be memorable occasions if you are fortunate enough to have tickets.

When is the first Summer Nights at the Bandstand concert?

Public Image Limited opens up the Summer Nights at the Bandstand gigs on Tuesday 29 July 2025.

How many nights are Summer Nights at the Bandstand on for?

Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Kelvingrove Park will be on for 15 nights in Glasgow’s West End.

Who is performing at Summer Nights at the Bandstand?

Everything gets underway with Public Image Limited opening up Tuesday 29 July with Anastacia, Teenage Fanclub, Natasha Bedingfield, Hue and Cry, Karine Polwart with Band, Public Service Broadcasting, Elbow, Stiff Little Fingers, Billy Ocean, Jack Savoretti The Sisters of Mercy and Big City Festival set to take to the stage throughout July and August.

Who has previously played at Summer Nights at the Bandstand?

Previous acts which have performed at the Bandstand includes the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Patti Smith, Brian Wilson and Burt Bacharach amongst others.

How regular is public transport to Kelvingrove Park?

There are three different underground stations which you can get off at if going to Kelvingrove Bandstand with Kelvinbridge, Hillhead and Kelvinhall all being the closest stations.

There are limited tickets remaining for Summer Nights at the Bandstand with the last remaining tickets available to purchase here.