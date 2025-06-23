Everything you need to know about Summer Nights on the Southside at Queen's Park 2025

Summer Nights on the Southside returns to Glasgow’s Southside this summer with over 10 nights of live music

Summer Nights on the Southside are getting set to return to Queen’s Park in the Southside with plenty of live music over four nights.

Huge acts are set to take to the stage in the Glasgow park as the gigs are once again likely to be memorable occasions if you are fortunate enough to have tickets.

Davy Carton (L) and Leo Moran of the band "The Saw Doctors"

When is the first Summer Nights on the Southside concert?

Del Amitri opens up the Summer Nights on the Southside gigs on Thursday 26 June 2025.

How many nights are Summer Nights on the Southside on for?

Summer Nights on the Southside in Queen’s Park will be on for four nights in Glasgow.

Who is headlining Summer Nights on the Southside ?

Everything gets underway with Del Amitri opening up Thursday 26 June with The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ocean Colour Scene set to take to the stage at the end of June.

What other bands and musicians are playing Summer Nights on the Southside?

Other acts who will be appearing across the four days include King Creosote, Hothouse Flowers, Lightning Seeds, Glasvegas, Withered Hand, Kathryn Williams, Alice Faye, Sharon Shannon, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, PP Arnold and Ben Walker.

Who has previously played at Summer Nights on the Southside ?

Previous acts which have performed at Queen’s Park includes the likes of The Waterboys, Mogwai and The Charlatans amongst others.

How regular is public transport to Queen’s Park?

The easiest way to get to Queen’s Park is by train from Glasgow Central station. The park is a 4-minute walk from the station and the service is around every 15 minutes.

There are limited tickets remaining for Summer Nights on the Southside with the last remaining tickets available to purchase here.