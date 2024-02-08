Register
Everything you need to know about The 1975 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro

The 1975 are set to play back to back nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:54 GMT
The 1975 are bringing their 'Still... At Their Very Best' tour to Glasgow over the next two nights as they will perform in front of two sold out audiences.

Some super fans have been camped outside the OVO Hydro for over 24 hours so that they can guarantee their space at the front of the barrier for the moment when Matty Healy and the band take to the stage.

If you are lucky enough to have a ticket for the gigs, here is all the information you need to know ahead of the two concerts in Glasgow.

When are The 1975 playing Glasgow?

The 1975 are set to perform in Glasgow on Thursday February, 8 and Friday February, 9.

What time does doors open in Glasgow for The 1975?

Doors will open at 6.30pm for both 1975 shows in Glasgow.

Who is The 1975's support band in Glasgow?

Support for The 1975 will come from English indie pop act The Japanese House. What time will The 1975 come on stage at?

The band are expected to take to the stage around 8.30pm but make sure to get in early to avoid disappointment.

What has The 1975's setlist been on the tour?

There is no official confirmation of what the bands setlist will be but below has been one of their most recent from a gig in Seattle at the end of 2023.

  1. The 1975 (‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ version)
  2. Looking for Somebody (to Love)
  3. Happiness
  4. Part of the Band
  5. Sincerity Is Scary
  6. Oh Caroline
  7. I Couldn't Be More in Love
  8. I'm in Love With You
  9. A Change of Heart
  10. An Encounter
  11. Robbers
  12. Medicine
  13. fallingforyou
  14. About You
  15. Matty's Nightmare
  16. Consumption
  17. Be My Mistake
  18. Streaming
  19. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
  20. .. At Their Very Best
  21. If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  22. TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
  23. Heart Out
  24. It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
  25. The Sound
  26. Somebody Else
  27. Love It If We Made It
  28. Sex
  29. People 

Are there still tickets available to see The 1975 in Glasgow?

There are a very limited number of tickets left for both gigs in Glasgow with tickets starting from £73.20 (not including resale) on Ticketmaster.

