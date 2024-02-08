Everything you need to know about The 1975 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1975 are bringing their 'Still... At Their Very Best' tour to Glasgow over the next two nights as they will perform in front of two sold out audiences.

Some super fans have been camped outside the OVO Hydro for over 24 hours so that they can guarantee their space at the front of the barrier for the moment when Matty Healy and the band take to the stage.

The 1975 will be performing tow nights in Glasgow

If you are lucky enough to have a ticket for the gigs, here is all the information you need to know ahead of the two concerts in Glasgow.

When are The 1975 playing Glasgow?

The 1975 are set to perform in Glasgow on Thursday February, 8 and Friday February, 9.

What time does doors open in Glasgow for The 1975?

Doors will open at 6.30pm for both 1975 shows in Glasgow.

Who is The 1975's support band in Glasgow?

Support for The 1975 will come from English indie pop act The Japanese House. What time will The 1975 come on stage at?

The band are expected to take to the stage around 8.30pm but make sure to get in early to avoid disappointment.

What has The 1975's setlist been on the tour?

There is no official confirmation of what the bands setlist will be but below has been one of their most recent from a gig in Seattle at the end of 2023.

The 1975 (‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ version) Looking for Somebody (to Love) Happiness Part of the Band Sincerity Is Scary Oh Caroline I Couldn't Be More in Love I'm in Love With You A Change of Heart An Encounter Robbers Medicine fallingforyou About You Matty's Nightmare Consumption Be My Mistake Streaming Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America .. At Their Very Best If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME Heart Out It's Not Living (If It's Not With You) The Sound Somebody Else Love It If We Made It Sex People

Are there still tickets available to see The 1975 in Glasgow?