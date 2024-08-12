Everything you need to know about the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green

3 . World Pipe Band Championships

Representing 13 countries from as far afield as Australia, Hong Kong, and Oman, 204 bands will take part. Spectators from near and far can look forward to superb entertainment, stirring sounds and colourful sights, with the championships concluding with the traditional march past of all the bands and a unique performance as they play together, prior to the announcement of the contest’s category winners and finally, the 2024 World Champions. | Piping Live